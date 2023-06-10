After two vastly different seasons with the Pepperdine Waves, Maxwell Lewis has entered the 2023 NBA draft and is looking to carve out a spot in the first round. A native of Las Vegas, Lewis went from two starts for the Waves in 2021-22 to starting every game for them this past season.

The Pepperdine forward's numbers improved across the board over the year, with his all-around game taking a huge step in the direction of the NBA. At 6-foot-7, Lewis looks to be a prime prospect for today's league, and teams will certainly have their eyes on his development.

A solid 3-point shooter and a dominant defender, Lewis has shown versatility in his shooting range, as well as where he positions himself on defense. His all-round game encompasses much more than shooting threes and defending, and at this stage, he already looks like an NBA player.

Expect Maxwell Lewis to go in the first round of the 2023 NBA draft

Maxwell Lewis looks like an NBA player already

While his upside may be rock-solid, there is room for improvement for the young wing, particularly when it comes to his turnover rate and shot selection. He's not lightning-quick either, but he does possess patience with the ball in hand that is well beyond his years.

Lewis enters the 2023 NBA draft off the back of an All-WCC team honor, having averaged 17.1 points per game on 46.8% shooting. The Waves' wing also has the ability to bring the ball up the court, which shows a point-forward potential that will excite any team in the league.

Shortly after declaring for the NBA draft, Lewis returned to Vegas to work out with 25-year veteran trainer Joe Abunassar at Impact Basketball. Abunassar has helped develop talent such as Kevin Garnett and Kawhi Leonard, and most recently had a hand in Tyrese Haliburton's road to the NBA draft.

Although Lewis has been through the injury mill over the past couple of years, he will be using the fact that he's come through one of the smaller college programs in Pepperdine as extra fuel on his road to the league. Look out for the forward to make waves come June 22nd.

