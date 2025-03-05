  • home icon
  "Maybe a little cheer pregame": When Kansas star Hunter Dickinson shared expectations for Michigan fans ahead of possible return to Crisler Center

"Maybe a little cheer pregame": When Kansas star Hunter Dickinson shared expectations for Michigan fans ahead of possible return to Crisler Center

By Salim Prajapati
Modified Mar 05, 2025 11:10 GMT
Hunter Dickinson joined Kansas from Michigan in 2023
Hunter Dickinson joined Kansas from Michigan in 2023 (Image Source: Imagn)

Hunter Dickinson, a former Michigan Wolverine who transferred to Kansas before the 2023-24 season, shared his thoughts on the reception he expects from fans at Crisler Center should he make a return appearance with the Jayhawks.

During an episode of The Field of 68: After Dark podcast in January 2024, Dickinson was asked by former UNC star Armando Bacot about the relationship with Michigan fans and what kind of welcome he might receive if he returned to Ann Arbor.

"It's 100% mixed emotions for sure," Hunter said (4:08).
youtube-cover
Hunter Dickinson acknowledged that he had given some thought to the situation, citing how Kansas fans were debating online whether to boo or cheer former Jayhawk Ernest Udeh Jr. when he returned to Allen Fieldhouse with his new team, TCU Horned Frogs, in 2024.

"Thankfully, I don't have to go back because I'd probably play terrible if I had to go back there," he added. "But I would hope they would cheer for me in the pregame, like the intros, I would hope.
"But then obviously during the game, don't cheer for me — I'm not on your team. We don’t have to try. But, I mean, maybe a little cheer pregame. I wouldn't mind it either way. I understand both sides."

The 7-foot-2 center played three seasons with the Wolverines, averaging 18.5 points, 9.0 rebounds and 1.5 assists in his final campaign before transferring to Kansas.

Hunter Dickinson vows to improve passing and ball handling after Houston loss

Kansas suffered another back-to-back loss on Monday night, falling to No. 3 Houston 65-59 on the road. Two days prior, the Jayhawks dropped a home game against No. 9 Texas Tech in a close 78-73 defeat.

While Hunter Dickinson produced solid stat lines in both matchups, recording 18 points and nine rebounds against the Red Raiders and 17 points and 12 boards versus the Cougars, it wasn't enough to will his team to victory.

Following the Houston loss, the All-American big man addressed areas of his game he intends to improve:

"They do a really good job of playing in the passing lanes, obviously they trapped me today and I didn't do a good job of handling that," Dickinson said. "I've got to get in the lab and work on that better, to be able to help my teammates out more when teams double me."

Hunter Dickinson will play his final home game at Allen Fieldhouse against No. 24 Arizona (19-10, 13-5 Big 12) on Saturday.

Edited by Bhargav
