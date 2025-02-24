MBB AP Poll: Top 3 observations in latest edition ahead of March Madness 2025

The AP Poll carries huge importance in terms of understanding the best performing teams in the country throughout an ongoing season. There are times when the weekly rankings tend to have some eye-popping differences.

The Associated Press revealed the new poll on Monday, seeing changes in not only the top five but also the entirety of the rankings. Auburn continues its dominance at No. 1, while the teams below continue to play catch up with one of the contenders for the national championship.

Here are three observations from the men's basketball AP poll for Week 16 that stood out.

Top 3 observations in latest AP Poll

#1, Kansas not ranked after 80 weeks

As one of the blue-blood powerhouses, the Kansas Jayhawks usually have a strong presence in the AP Poll. Not this week, however.

Having had the No. 23 spot last week, the Jayhawks fell out of the latest edition of the poll. It marks the first time in 80 weeks that Kansas isn't one of the 25 ranked teams.

The Jayhawks (18-9, 9-7 Big 12) went 1-1 in their last two games last week. They lost to the BYU Cougars on Feb. 18 before rebounding with a 96-64 blowout win over Oklahoma State four days later.

They are averaging 76.1 points on 47.3% shooting from the field and 34.6% from beyond the arc, beating opponents by a margin of 8.6 points per game.

Kansas has two games this week. They play the Colorado Buffaloes on Monday at 11 p.m. ET before next facing the No. 10 Texas Tech Red Raiders on Saturday.

#2, St John's highest rank since 1991

Rick Pitino and the St. John's Red Storm are on the rise as one of the best teams in the country. Their recent efforts have garnered acclaim from AP voters.

The new rankings saw the Red Storm take over the seventh spot. It marks a jump of three spots, also indicating their highest ranking in the AP Poll since 1991.

St. John's (24-4, 15-2 Big East) is coming off victories over the DePaul Blue Demons on Feb. 19 and UConn Huskies on Sunday to extend its win streak to three games, making its case for the Big East regular season title.

The Red Storm average 78.7 points on shooting splits of 44.8% overall and 30.2% from downtown, taking down teams by a solid margin of 13.0 ppg.

St. John's has two games this week. They have a road matchup against the Butler Bulldogs on Wednesday before returning home to host Seton Hall on Saturday.

#3, Maryland highest season ranking (16)

The Maryland Terrapins seem to be on the rise as one of the country's better-performing teams.

Monday's AP poll has the Terrapins at the 16th spot. It shows a jump of four spots from the 20th position they held last week.

Maryland (21-6, 11-5 Big Ten) is coming off wins over the Iowa Hawkeyes and USC Trojans last week to extend their win streak to four games.

The Terrapins produce 83.7 points on 48.8% shooting from the field and 37.6% from three, beating opponents by a margin of 16.4 ppg.

Maryland will have two games this week. They host the No. 8 Michigan State Spartans on Wednesday before going on the road to play Penn State on Saturday.

