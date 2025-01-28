McDonald's All American buzz: Lauren Betts' mom Michelle reacts as UCLA star's sister Sienna gets selected for major honour

Grandview High School forward Sienna Betts made headlines earlier on Monday, Jan. 27, with the announcement of her being selected for a prestigious honor. She will be one of the 24 players who will be participating in the 2024 McDonald's Girls' All-American game later this year on April 1st in the Barclay's Center in Brooklyn, New York.

Along with fellow five-star recruits from the high school level, Betts and the rest of the players will be given the opportunity to showcase their talent to a broader reach and match up against some of the best that the country has to offer, similar to her sister, Lauren Betts, who participated in the 2022 iteration and is now a bonafide star with the UCLA Bruins.

As both sisters will officially be one of the select few to have ever graced the All-American fixture, their mother, Michelle, couldn't have been more proud of her daughters, who have etched their names in recent women's basketball history. She reposted the official list of All-American selections on her X page, with the caption:

"Congratulations @SiennaBetts," along with a burger emoji.

Much to the delight of Michelle Betts, her first daughter shined bright in the All-American game, which translated into a collegiate career, leading UCLA to be the No. 1-ranked program in the nation in the 2024-2025 season so far. Lauren Betts' third stint with the Bruins will continue on Sunday, Feb. 2, against the Minnesota Golden Gophers on their homefloor.

For Sienna, Michelle could expect the same success in the annual exhibition of the best talent that the high school level has to offer, given that she is considered to be the top prospect in her class. Before the April 1st fixture, however, the 6'4 guard will focus on her senior campaign as Grandview recently won against Cherokee Trail, 51-46, on Saturday, Jan. 25.

From Grandview to UCLA, Sienna Betts is following in her older sister's footsteps

Both Betts sisters played for Grandview High School during their secondary studies years, as Lauren wrapped her stint in 2022 while Sienna is in her final season. The older Betts, who is around three years older, has since become the focal point of coach Cori Close in UCLA, averaging 21.0 points, 9.9 rebounds, 2.5 assists, and 3.0 blocks on the campaign thus far.

Sienna, known for her perimeter skills, will be a perfect compliment to her sister, who stifles the inside at the height of 6'7. Lauren will be in her senior campaign when Sienna officially joins the program and will look forward to her becoming the successor to her throne when she eventually graduates and declares for the WNBA Draft.

