The 2025 Men's NCAA Tournament is underway and it has already provided several memorable moments and buzzer-beaters just two rounds into the March craziness.

However, this highly anticipated time of year is not only home to great basketball in the NCAA Tournament but also features several children of former NBA Players.

Here are the three sons of former NBA Players currently playing in the NCAA Tournament.

Three sons of former NBA Players in March Madness 2025

Jase Richardson - Michigan State

Syndication: Akron Beacon Journal - Source: Imagn

Richardson is a name known to many Michigan State fans and one that has meant a lot in the Spartans coach Tom Izzo's career. Izzo has won one lone title, and it came in 2000, when now freshman Jase Richardson's father Jason Richardson wore the green and white uniform.

Jason Richardson became the No. 5 overall pick in the 2001 NBA Draft and went on to play 14 seasons in the league with five different franchises. Just like his father, Jase Richardson is in the middle of leading the Spartans to the Sweet 16.

The lefty combo guard has averaged 12.1 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 1.9 assists per game this year while also shooting over 50 percent from the field. Jase Richardson scored 15 points in Michigan State's first-round victory over Bryant and tacked down six points in their second-round victory over New Mexico.

Michigan State will face Ole Miss next for a chance to advance to the Elite Eight.

Augustas Marciulionis - Saint Mary's

NCAA Basketball: NCAA Tournament Second Round-Saint Marys at Alabama - Source: Imagn

Saint Mary's standout Augustas Marciulionis is the son of Hall of Fame NBA player Šarūnas Marčiulionis, who played seven seasons in the NBA and is the first Lithuanian to make it to the league.

Augustas Marciulionis has followed in his footsteps as he has led Saint Mary's to the Men's NCAA Tournament after leading the Saint Mary's Gaels to the West Coast Conference regular-season title.

The two-time WCC Player of the Year has averaged a career-high 14.3 points and six assists this season. During the first round of the tournament, Augustas Marciulionis led Saint Mary's to a 59-58 victory over Vanderbilt.

Augustas Marciulionis finished with 14 points and eight rebounds. Saint Mary's fell to Alabama in the second round of the tournament.

TJ Madlock - Alabama State

NCAA Basketball: NCAA Tournament First Round-Alabama St. at Auburn - Source: Imagn

Alabama State's TJ Madlock is the son of former Memphis Tigers player and coach Tony Madlock. Together, the father-son duo have been able to make history this season as they have won their respective college team's first NCAA Tournament game.

After winning the SWAC conference, Alabama State advanced to face Saint Francis in the First Four, where they defeated SFU 70-68. Madlock finished with 11 points and seven rebounds.

The stat line is right on par with his season average of 12.5 points and 7.1 rebounds per game. Alabama State fell to No. 1 seed Auburn 83-63 in the next round of the NCAA Men's Tournament.

