Memphis basketball 2025-26 Season Preview: Projected starting lineup, impact players and rotation explored

Memphis coach Penny Hardaway aims to recreate the magic of the 2024-25 season, where they won the AAC regular season and tournament. The AAC double propelled the Tigers to the 2025 NCAA Tournament, but the No. 5 seeds were ousted by No. 12 Colorado State in the first round of the West Regionals.

The offseason was tumultuous for Memphis. They lost top scorer PJ Haggerty and other key contributors Tyreek Smith, Baraka Okojie and PJ Carter to other programs, while the eligibility status of Dain Dainja is still up in the air.

This prompted Hardaway and the coaching staff to recruit as many players during the offseason to build a solid lineup capable of winning back-to-back AAC regular-season and tournament titles. Twelve players have been snapped up from the portal and there's a possibility of adding more players, pending Dainja's status.

Here's a closer look at the current lineup of the Memphis Tigers months before the start of the 2025-26 college basketball season:

Memphis basketball season preview for 2025-26

Aaron Bradshaw (#4) will play for his third team after stints with Kentucky and Ohio State (Image Source: IMAGN)

Starting Lineup

Guard: Dug McDaniel

Dug McDaniel's numbers fell when he transferred to Kansas State from Michigan last season. The 5-11 guard out of Washington, D.C. started in 23 of 32 games for the Wildcats and averaged 11.4 points and 2.8 rebounds per game.

This was lower than his numbers with the Wolverines in the 2023-24 season of 16.3 ppg and 3.7 rpg. However, McDaniel focused more on being a playmaker and a defender in Jerome Tang's team; his assists and steals numbers climbed from 4.7 assists and 1.1 steals per game in 2023-24 to 4.9 apg and 1.7 spg last season.

Memphis coach Penny Hardaway wants a guard who can both defend and make plays count for the team, making McDaniel a perfect fit for the Tigers' system.

Guard: Sincere Parker

Sincere Parker had a complete season with McNeese State last season after playing only 16 games with Saint Louis in the 2023-24 season. Despite playing off the bench for the Cowboys, Parker sizzled for 12.2 ppg and 2.5 rpg and shot 43.7% from the field and 82.1% from the free-throw line.

He's expected to have his usage rate go up, as Memphis looks for a scorer that can replace PJ Haggerty. Sincere Parker can light up the scoreboard with his efficient shotmaking skills.

Wing: Zachary Davis

Zachary Davis started in 19 of 32 games for South Carolina last season and tallied career-highs of 8.2 ppg, 4.6 rpg, 1.8 apg and 1.1 spg. Though his field goal numbers dipped last season to 38.2% from 43.2% in 2023-24, his free-throw percentage climbed to 73.5% from 66.7%.

Davis can improve his statistics with a reliable backcourt playmaker like McDaniel and provide important wing defense for the Tigers following the departure of PJ Carter.

Forward: Mason Matthews

Memphis snapped up Mason Matthews from Lane College one season after the 6-8 forward averaged in double-figures and sizzled from the 3-point line. Matthews played for 21 games with Lane College and averaged 11.6 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.7 assists per outing last season.

The forward showed expanded range, typical of a 4-and-D player when he was with Lane. He made 50.6% of his shots from the field and a staggering 43.6% from the 3-point line. He made six triples in one game against LeMoyne-Owen and scored 20 points six times.

Center: Aaron Bradshaw

Aaron Bradshaw is hoping that the third time is a charm at Memphis after unsuccessful stints at Kentucky and Ohio State. Last season, the 7-1 center tallied 6.0 ppg and 2.7 rpg in 22 games for the Buckeyes.

He shot 49.0% from the field and made 74.2% of his free-throw attempts. Bradshaw will be Memphis' insurance policy at the center spot if the Tigers' petition to allow Dain Dainja to play for another season is rejected.

Rotation players

Memphis picked up a lot of players who weren't able to play a full season. Julius Thedford (12.4 ppg and 3.8 rpg) played only 18 games last season for Western Kentucky, while Hasan Abdul Hakim (13.3 ppg, 6.8 rpg, 2.9 apg and 1.4 spg) appeared in 12 games last year for UTRGV.

With the challenge of completing the season on its radar, Thedford and Abdur Hakim look to avoid possible injuries to help contribute to the Tigers, which are seeking to defend AAC regular season and tournament titles.

Quante Berry, Curtis Givens III and Ashton Hardaway played full seasons last year and are looking to remain durable for the Tigers as they are capable of providing quality minutes when coach Penny Hardaway calls them off the bench.

Six-foot-four guard Daniel Vieira-Tuck hopes to bring his wealth of international skills to Memphis this season. He played for Portugal in the 2023 FIBA U20 European Championship, where he averaged 14.5 ppg, 2.5 rpg and 4.3 spg. He also played in Portugal, where he put up 9.1 ppg and 2.3 rpg for a Lisbon-based club.

Last but not least, junior college standout Felipe Patino looks to carry his shooting prowess to the Tigers. Last season, the 6-4 Patino averaged 9.6 ppg, 4.3 rpg and 1.3 apg for Eastern Florida State College in Florida. He shot 47.6% from long range.

Impact players

Memphis would likely rely on Dug McDaniel when it comes to playmaking. He locates teammates easily and provides instant offense when needed. Sincere Parker, Julius Thedford and Hasan Abdul Hakim are the intended receivers of McDaniel's passes and their scoring would be badly needed to fortify Memphis' backcourt game.

Aaron Bradshaw should impose his will on the paint if he dreams of becoming an NBA player someday. He needs to use his size and body to rule the AAC and put up career numbers after the season ends. Felipe Patino and Mason Matthews give Memphis range due to their excellent 3-point shooting clips.

