Men's college basketball National Championship odds - Johni Broome's Auburn favorites over Cooper Flagg's Duke just by a whisker and more

Auburn and Duke are runaway favorites to win the 2025 NCAA Tournament based on the latest odds delivered by On3 and FanDuel Sportsbook. The Johni Broome-led Tigers (21-1, 9-0 SEC) are neck-and-neck with Cooper Flagg and the Blue Devils (20-2, 12-0 ACC) with Selection Sunday fast approaching.

Here are the updated national championship odds:

Men's college basketball National Championship odds

#1. Auburn Tigers (+370)

Auburn (21-1, 9-0) has led with authority in the SEC with a 9-0 mark. Led by Johni Broome, the Tigers have averaged 85.1 points per game, which is seventh-best in the nation, and a 15th-best 17.3 assists per contest.

Auburn's defense is also solid, allowing 66.7 points per game and gaining 7.0 blocks per game, which is the best in the nation. Barring any injuries, the Tigers are poised to win the SEC regular season title and capture one of the four seeds in the NCAA Tournament regionals.

Duke (20-2, 12-0 in ACC) has proven this season that it can win with a freshman-laden core, quality transfers, and two guards who decided to stay with the team. Cooper Flagg and Kon Knueppel have been great, as advertised. Flagg has put up NBA-worthy numbers of 19.5 ppg, 7.8 rpg, 4.1 apg, 1.5 SPG and 1.3 bpg.

Knueppel, on the other hand, has provided the 1-2 punch Jon Scheyer needed to stabilize the Blue Devils' ship, averaging 13.5 ppg on 37.3% from the 3-point area.

Veteran guard Tyrese Proctor, freshman center Khaman Maluach and transfer guard Sion James have backed up the duo since day one, putting the No. 2-ranked Duke in a 12-0 start in the ACC and 20-2 overall.

Thanks to its defense, Houston (18-4, 10-1 in Big 12) is tied with the Arizona Wildcats for the conference leadership. The Cougars have allowed an NCAA Division I-best 56.9 points per game and a 37.4% field goal percentage against, which ranks fourth nationwide.

Houston's points differential of +19.1 ppg is second behind Duke (+20.6) and slightly ahead of Auburn (+18.4). LJ Cryer, Emmanuel Sharp and J'Wan Roberts have averaged at least 11.4 ppg to lead the team's offense. The Cougars still have Milos Uzan, Terrance Arceneaux and Joseph Tugler providing additional support to the trio.

#4. Alabama Crimson Tide (+1100)

Alabama (19-3, 8-1 in SEC) remained consistent since competing in their first Final Four last season. Since going down to a season-low ranking of No. 10, the Nate Oats-coached Crimson Tide have surged back to the leaderboard and is now ranked third after winning 13 of their last 14 games.

Its offense has averaged a nation's-best 90.2 points and its rebounding is ranked third at 44.8 per contest. Four players have averaged at least 10.5 points and played 22 games led by Mark Sears' 18.1 ppg.

Grant Nelson has been Alabama's top defender with 8.4 rpg and 1.4 bpg to go along with 12.8 ppg while Aden Holloway and Labaron Philon have combined for an average of 23.2 ppg.

#5. Tennessee Volunteers (+1500)

Tennessee (19-4, 6-4 in SEC) began the 2024-25 season with 14 straight wins and held on to the AP No. 1 spot for five weeks before they were relegated to sixth in Week 10. Losing four of seven games have put them down to as low as No. 8, but they have gone back to No. 4 after big wins over No. 5-ranked Florida and No. 15 Missouri.

The Volunteers' tough defense keeps them in the Top 5 of the AP polls. It could secure one of the four spots in the regional tournaments if their top-rated defense continues to pose problems to their rivals in the coming weeks.

The second five

Iowa State Cyclones (+1700)

Florida Gators (+2000)

Arizona Wildcats (+3000)

Kansas Jayhawks (+3000)

Texas Tech Red Raiders (+3000)

Iowa State (17-5, 7-4) had its national championship chances crashing into the second tier after losing four of its last six games by double-digit margins. Currently 17-5, they need to bounce back to regain their former status as one of the favorites in the Big 12.

Florida (19-3, 6-3) bounced back from a 20-point beatdown by winning over Vanderbilt 86-75. They'll have their hands full though against Auburn on Saturday as the Gators aim to prove they deserve that spot.

Big 12 teams Kansas (16-6, 7-4), Arizona (16-6, 10-1) and Texas Tech (18-4, 9-2) round out the Top 10, but the Jayhawks seem fading to oblivion with a 2-2 record in its past four games.

Arizona and Texas Tech, meanwhile, are the conference's hottest teams and will fight for their winning streaks on Saturday night in Tucson.

The rest of the pack

Purdue Boilermakers (+3000)

St. John’s Red Storm (+3500)

Connecticut Huskies (+4000)

Marquette Golden Eagles (+4000)

Kentucky Wildcats (+4000)

Michigan State Spartans (+4000)

Illinois Fighting Illini (+5500)

Gonzaga Bulldogs (+5500)

Texas A&M Aggies (+6500)

Creighton Bluejays (+6500)

Maryland Terrapins (+6500)

Michigan Wolverines (+6500)

Missouri Tigers (+8000)

Wisconsin Badgers (+8000)

Saint Mary’s Gaels (+8000)

Ole Miss Rebels (+10000)

Baylor Bears (+10000)

Louisville Cardinals (+10000)

Mississippi State Bulldogs (+10000)

UCLA Bruins (+10000)

Big Ten programs Purdue (18-5, 10-2), Michigan State (18-4, 9-2), Illinois (15-8, 7-6), Maryland (17-6, 7-5), Michigan (17-5, 9-2), Wisconsin (18-5, 8-4) and UCLA (17-6, 8-4) weren't in the Top 10. But they're likely to improve their odds as the crucial stages of the regular season intensify.

Big East teams St. John's (20-3, 11-1) and Creighton (17-6, 9-2) are starting to create separation in the conference with defending back-to-back champions UConn (16-6, 8-3) falling deeper as the weeks go by. The next few weeks would be crucial for them, as they fight for the regular season crown and a favorable seeding in the Big East tournament.

SEC squads Kentucky (15-7, 4-5), Texas A&M (17-5, 6-3), Missouri (17-5, 6-3), Ole Miss (17-6, 6-4) and Mississippi State (16-6, 4-5) can still chase Auburn and Alabama in the conference. They can improve its national championship odds but have to step up now before it's too late.

The Gonzaga Bulldogs (17-7, 8-3) are two games behind Saint Mary's (20-4, 10-1) in the West Coast Conference standings and the Mark Few-coached side needs to win as many games as possible. This will be to catch up with the Gaels and pull off that longshot national title conquest this season.

The Louisville Cardinals (17-5, 10-2) are the only other ACC team after Duke to be in the Top 30 betting favorites. The Baylor Bears (14-8, 6-5) hang on despite failing to live up to the preseason hype they had been getting before the regular season.

