Men's NCAA Tournament Elite Eight Power Rankings 2024: UConn leads the rally for a National championship title

An Elite Eight remains in the men's NCAA Tournament. One of the most interesting parts of March Madness is that the eight teams left weren't necessarily the best all season. NC State had to win the ACC Tournament to sneak a No. 11 seed and now they're one game from the Final Four.

Here's how the remaining eight teams in the NCAA Tournament stack up, power ranking style.

Power Rankings of the Elite Eight in the 2024 NCAA Tournament

NC State has emerged as the Cinderella of the 2024 NCAA Tournament.

#8. NC State Wolfpack

They can't do it again. Can they?

The Wolfpack weren't even supposed to be in the NCAA Tournament. Late in their first ACC game against a horrific Louisville team, it looked like NC State might not win that game. But then they beat Louisville, Syracuse, Duke, Virginia and North Carolina in five days. In the NCAA Tournament, they outlasted Texas Tech, took overtime to sneak past Oakland and overtook Marquette.

The Wolfpack lost its final three regular-season games to open March. Since then, they've won eight in a row and have only Duke standing in their way for the Final Four. It would be the most unlikely appearance since Jim Valvano's "survive and advance" 1983 NCAA champions. However, NC State is just a 6.5-point underdog. It's still an uphill fight, but don't expect the Wolfpack to be intimidated.

#7. Clemson Tigers

Speaking of teams nobody expected to reach this level, take Clemson. The Tigers were a first-round underdog to No. 11 seed New Mexico. After all, their prior March record included a loss to Notre Dame, a loss to Wake Forest and a 21-point loss to Boston College in the ACC Tournament.

But a funny thing happened on the way to Clemson going home. They didn't do it. The Tigers easily rolled past New Mexico and have bested No. 3 seed Baylor and No. 2 seed Arizona. Only Alabama stands between the Tigers and their first-ever Final Four.

#6. Alabama Crimson Tide

The Crimson Tide are suddenly favored to make their own first-ever Final Four appearance after knocking off North Carolina. That battle, perhaps the most epic game of the Tournament, showcased Alabama's offensive skill, but also some surprising defense. All year long, Alabama was one of the top-scoring teams in the nation (90.7 ppg). But their defense was not so hot.

They gave up 81.1 points per game, 356th of 362 D1 teams. The Crimson Tide gave up 117 points to Kentucky and 105 and 102 to Florida. They gave up 90 points nine other times, including their 109-96 win over Charleston to open the NCAA Tournament. But Alabama held RJ Davis to four for 20 shooting and turned over a new leaf. Can they win? If they defend like that, sure.

#5. Duke Blue Devils

Duke is the blue-blood contender of this field, even if it took a bit of luck to get here.

The Blue Devils trailed Houston midway through the first half of their Sweet 16 game when Jamal Shead suffered a leg injury. The Cougars didn't have enough juice without Shead to pull out the win. Duke's 54-51 victory was ugly, but it was a masterpiece for Duke fans. An NC State battle for the Final Four is hardly imposing.

#4. Illinois Fighting Illini

Should Illinois be ranked even higher? They are about to crash into the juggernaut, UConn. It's been a great run for the Fighting Illini, as they won the Big Ten and plowed through Morehead State and Duquesne. A gutty 72-69 win over Iowa State sets the stage for a tough UConn matchup.

Illinois is 8-1 in March, with the only loss coming to Purdue just before the Big Ten Tournament. Terrence Shannon gives them a fighting chance, even against UConn. Can they hold up inside? That'll go a long way to determining the outcome.

#3. Tennessee Volunteers

The Vols have never been to a Final Four and Purdue is a dangerous foe. But Tennessee certainly has a fighting chance. The Vols' last two games, a 62-58 win over Texas and an 82-75 victory over Creighton, have been good training.

With guard Dalton Knecht and an impressive cast of supporting players, the Vols have a puncher's chance against the Boilermakers. They're just a 3.5-point underdog. But they probably need something great from Knecht and Jonas Aidoo could certainly use a big day against Zach Edey.

#2. Purdue Boilermakers

Given how omnipresent Purdue seems in March, it's easy to forget that this would be just their third even Final Four. Purdue hasn't made the last weekend of the NCAA Tournament since 1980. But there are plenty of reasons to think the Boilermakers aren't close to done.

Purdue is playing about as well as is humanly possible. In three Tournament games, the Boilermakers have won by 79 total points. Braden Smith nearly had a triple-double against Gonzaga and Zach Edey is playing up to form. No defense should be able to contain Purdue. It'll take a bad shooting game for anybody to have a chance.

#1. UConn Huskies

Speaking of which, there are the defending champions. Like Purdue, UConn is absolutely on fire heading into its matchup with Illinois. Three NCAA games, a total margin of victory of 86 points. There's virtually nothing less than exceptional about this team. Cam Spencer and Tristen Newton are clicking. Donovan Clingan will be tough inside.

If there's a weakness here, it's a lack of close-game experience. UConn's last close game was a 95-90 win over St. John's in the Big East Tournament semifinal. It's not the same as an Elite Eight battle, and if Illinois can keep the game close, pressure might be virtually unknown to these Huskies. Otherwise, a UConn vs. Purdue title game feels imminent.

