Mia Jacobs transfer portal: Top 5 landing spots for Fresno State star as she enters day after head coach Jamie White's retirement

Fresno State star women's basketball player Mia Jacobs will not be back with the Bulldogs next season. After two seasons with the team, Jacobs announced on Tuesday that she was entering the transfer portal. The move came a day after longtime Fresno State head coach Jamie White announced her retirement.

Jacobs was an All-Mountain West selection this season, leading the Bulldogs with 18.3 points and 10 rebounds per game. Additionally, she was named to the Mountain West All-Tournament Team after she led her Bulldogs to a semifinal appearance in the tournament.

Here are five possible landing spots for her.

Top five landing spots for Mia Jacobs in the transfer portal

#1 NC State

Mia Jacobs has not revealed her reasons for entering the transfer portal. However, with Fresno State failing to reach March Madness, she is likely interested in joining a more competitive team. A team like NC State could make sense. The Wolfpack are still competing in March Madness but are set to lose star player Aziaha James after the season. Jacobs could be an interesting replacement.

#2 USC

Similarly, USC will be competing in March Madness. Part of the reason the team was able to have success this year was by adding star guard Kiki Iriafen in the transfer portal. However, she is out of NCAA eligibility after this season. So, the Trojans could take a similar path this offseason, adding Mia Jacobs through the transfer portal.

#3 Notre Dame

Notre Dame is an interesting fit because Mia Jacobs will not be asked to be the team's top player right away. The Fighting Irish will still have Hannah Hidalgo, and as a result, Jacobs can join the team without facing as much pressure. This would help her adapt to the higher level of play before taking on a prominent role.

#4 LSU

LSU will lose star guard Aneesah Morrow to the WNBA this offseason, and as a result, they need a replacement. Similarly to Notre Dame, Mia Jacobs would play behind a star player in Flau'Jae Johnson. As a result, the Tigers could be an interesting fit for her.

#5 TCU

TCU is a title contender in March Madness this season but could be in a bad spot next year. The team is losing two of its best players in Sedona Prince and Hailey Van Lith. As a result, adding a player like Jacobs could help the Horned Frogs.

