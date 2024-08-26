Miami basketball season preview 2024-25: Biggest games, key players to watch and predictions

Miami opens the 2024-25 college basketball season determined to bounce back from last season's poor performance. They missed the 2024 NCAA Tournament one season after coming up one win short of making the national final.

With this in mind, Hurricanes coach Jim Larrañaga assembled a roster of 13 players tasked to bring the team back to March Madness. Here's a closer look into Miami's important games and key players to watch out for in its 2024-25 men's basketball campaign.

Miami's biggest games of the 2024-25 season

Miami will have two SEC teams in its non-conference schedule this season with the Hurricanes facing Arkansas in the ACC-SEC Challenge on Dec. 3. It will be the second time that the two programs meet, with Miami winning the first meeting in the first round of the 2000 NCAA Tournament, 75-71.

Trending

The following week, Larrañaga and his men battle Tennessee in the Jimmy V Classic at the fabled Madison Square Garden in New York. This is the fifth meeting of both teams with the Volunteers leading the series 3-1.

Meanwhile, Miami is slated to play 20 games against its conference mates in the regular season. The Hurricanes will face Florida State, Virginia Tech and Duke two times in a home-and-away format.

Miami will host Clemson, NC State, Notre Dame, SMU, Syracuse, Virginia and Wake Forest at the Watsco Center and visit Boston College, California, Georgia Tech, Louisville, North Carolina, Pittsburgh and Stanford at their homecourts this coming season.

Top Miami players to watch out for in the 2024-25 season

With most of its players leaving after the 2023-24 season, Miami coach Larrañaga and his staff scouted for the best talents available.

The Hurricanes' major player overhaul generated the commitments of six transfers and four freshmen. Along with three holdovers from last season's team, Miami assembled one of the darkhorse teams in the ACC and possibly the nation.

Here are the three Miami players to watch out for in its 2024-25 men's basketball campaign.

#1. Matthew Cleveland

Miami Hurricanes guard Matthew Cleveland (Image Source: IMAGN)

Matthew Cleveland is coming off an incredible 2023-24 season with Miami, where he suited up for 29 games and averaged 13.7 points, 6.1 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.3 steals per contest.

The 6-foot-7 Cleveland was also a dependable shooter for the Hurricanes, shooting 48.9% from the field. He's expected to be one of Miami's primary offensive options this coming season.

#2. Nijel Pack

Miami Hurricanes guard Nijel Pack (Image Source: IMAGN)

Nijel Pack was Miami's third-leading scorer last season, tallying 13.3 points, 3.6 assists, 2.6 rebounds and 1.0 steals per game.

The 6-foot Pack, who played only 25 games in the 2023-24 season, is expected to be one of the dependable offensive contributors for the Hurricanes this coming season.

#3. Jalil Bethea

Jalil Bethea is a five-star prospect out of Archbishop Wood in Pennsylvania. The 6-4 guard averaged 22.7 points, 7.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game in his senior year and was chosen as the 2024 Pennsylvania Gatorade Player of the Year.

Bethea started for the East Team in the 2024 McDonald's All-American Game and is the third-best shooting guard in the 2024 high school class.

Predictions for Miami's 2024-25 season

Jim Larrañaga's roster overhaul will work wonders for Miami this coming season. The team is a mix of offensive and defensive standouts determined to help the Hurricanes perform better in the 2024-25 NCAA men's basketball competition.

Miami will surpass its win-loss tally this season by winning 22-25 games. The 'Canes could be a shoo-in entry for the NCAA Tournament and move past the knockout rounds if the team stays healthy.

Will Miami make the 2025 NCAA Tournament? Let us know your views in the comments section.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

What could Alabama basketball's 2024-25 starting lineup look like? Find out here