Miami vs Virginia Tech Prediction, Odds and Picks - Feb. 3 | College Basketball Season 2023-24

The Virginia Tech Hokies (13-8, 5-5 Atlantic Coast Conference) visit the Miami Hurricanes (14-7, 5-5) on Saturday for a matchup of conference opponents. The contest will tipoff at noon EST from the home of the Hurricanes, Watsco Center in Coral Gables, FL.

These teams are in a three-way tie for seventh place in the ACC, with Syracuse owning the tie-breaker. This contest would allow the winner to climb the standings late in the season. Virginia Tech is coming into this matchup after a 77-67 loss to Duke after winning its last three straight.

With Miami short its second-leading scorer, Matthew Cleveland, its previous matchup was a 74-68 loss to NC State on Tuesday night.

Miami vs Virginia Tech: Prediction

Miami will return home for this matchup after losing to NC State on Jan. 30. The Hurricanes were without junior guard Matthew Cleveland for the second straight game after suffering a hip injury in the Canes' game against Notre Dame.

The Hurricanes are led by junior forward Norchad Omier, who averages a team-high 18.1 points, 9.9 rebounds and 0.8 blocks per game. Omier also ranks 15th in field goal percentage this season, shooting an outstanding 63.1%.

Virginia Tech's efforts were not enough in its previous contest at home against Duke, where the Hokies fell 77-67. Four of the five starters for the team finished in double-digit scoring, led by sophomore guard MJ Collins, who put up 17 points.

Junior guard Sean Pedulla would also provide 12.0 ppg, 6.0 apg and 3.0 RPG, but would shoot just 4-15 from the field, including 0-6 from 3-point range. In this matchup, the Hokies will need a more efficient shooting performance from their leading scorer, Pedulla (15.5 ppg).

This game opened with Miami as a -2.5 points favorite, but would later change to -3.5 before tipoff. If Matthew Cleveland is not fit to play in this game, it will be a huge opportunity for the Hokies to capitalize on the Canes' missing a key part of their offense. This game should be expected to come down to the wire even if both teams are at full strength.

Pick: Virginia Tech +3.5 (-110)

Miami vs Virginia Tech: Betting odds

Teams Spread Total Moneyline Virginia Tech Hokies (13-8, 5-5 Conf) +3.5 (-110) o152.5 (-110) +140 Miami Hurricanes (14-7, 5-5 Conf) -3.5 (-110) u152.5 (-110) -165

Miami vs Virginia Tech: Key injuries

Miami

Guard Matthew Cleveland: Hip (Questionable)

Virginia Tech

Forward Mekhi Long: Knee (Questionable)

Miami vs Virginia Tech: Head-to-head

The Miami Hurricanes have won the previous three meetings between these two teams, including a 75-71 win for the Hurricanes on Jan. 13. In the last ten matchups, Miami holds the advantage at 6-4. During that time, the Hurricanes are just 1-8-1 against the spread.

Miami vs. Virginia Tech: Where to watch

This game will begin at noon ET from Watsco Center in Coral Gables, FL. It will be broadcast live on ESPN or available to stream on the ESPN app.

