Michael Rataj transfer portal: Top 5 landing spots for Oregon State forward ft. Oregon Ducks

Oregon State forward Michael Rataj will try his luck in the transfer portal after three seasons with the Beavers. The 6-foot-9 junior out of Augsburg, Germany, is coming off a breakout 2024-25 season where he helped Oregon State finish fifth in its first year in the West Coast Conference with a 10-8 record and 20-12 overall.

Rataj averaged a team-best 16.9 points, 7.2 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.6 steals in 32 games last season. His decision to enlist himself in the transfer portal will affect the Beavers' chances in the College Basketball Crown tournament, where they're supposed to play UCF in the first round.

However, Rataj's enlistment to the portal doesn't mean he is leaving Corvalis for good. He's trying to test his demand with other NCAA Division I teams, especially with the new regulations that allow a player to suit up for a new team without sitting out a year before playing.

Here are the five teams that could likely need Michael Rataj's services:

Top 5 landing spots for Oregon State forward Michael Rataj in the 2025-26 season

#5. UConn Huskies

With Alex Karaban reportedly contemplating his options for next season, Dan Hurley can acquire a veteran presence in Rataj. The German player could beef up the Huskies' forward crew that already has freshmen Eric Reibe and Jacob Furphy on its 2025-26 roster.

The dethroned back-to-back champions would likely spend the offseason retooling their lineup after losing to Florida in the second round of the 2025 March Madness.

#4. St. John's Red Storm

St. John's is expected to lose seniors Kadary Richmond and Deivon Smith due to collegiate eligibility concerns; getting a player like Rataj could be a big priority for Red Storm coach Rick Pitino. The incoming senior could expand the team's defensive length, which was a big problem in its 2025 March Madness second-round duel with Arkansas.

Rataj is athletic, as he is capable of hauling down rebounds, which could help ease Zuby Ejiofor's workload next year. The German forward is also an effective finisher with a decent 3-point shooting clip.

#3. Memphis Tigers

Penny Hardaway's Memphis Tigers exited the first round of the 2025 NCAA Tournament after a stunning loss to No. 12-seed Colorado. The early exit meant that one of Memphis' key contributors, Dain Dainja, exhausted his eligibility and wouldn't be around next season.

Memphis could secure the services of Rataj to fill in the void that Dainja would leave next season. The German could also play as a stretch five in small-ball packages. He can shoot jumpers beyond the free-throw line, as evidenced by his career-high 33 3-pointers last season.

#2. Louisville Cardinals

With Kasean Pryor's eligibility hanging in the balance, Louisville can opt for an offensive upgrade in Michael Rataj. The German forward shot an above-average field-goal percentage of 48.1%, better than Pryor's 36.8% in seven games for the Cardinals.

Rataj is a better 3-point shooter and rebounder than Pryor. They are evenly matched in assists and steals, but the Chicago-born Pryor has better block numbers as compared to the Augsburg native.

It would be better if Pryor returns and Pat Kelsey secures the junior forward next season. They could form an athletic forward combo that could give a lot of headaches in the ACC and the nation as well.

#1. Oregon Ducks

Michael Rataj can make a trip 47.2 miles to Eugene and stay in Oregon to help the Ducks improve on their forward corps next season. Ducks forward Brandon Angel has exhausted his eligibility and small forward Mookie Cook decided to enlist himself in the transfer portal, leaving a spot open for Rataj, who is a big upgrade in the position if his 2024-25 averages are considered.

Rataj's offensive ability would be a big plus for coach Dana Allman, who could form a "Big Three" with guard Jackson Shelstad and center Eric Bittle if the center decides to use his fifth year of eligibility next season.

