Michigan Basketball 2025–2026 Season Preview: Projected starting lineup, impact players and rotation

Dusty May led a rebirth of Michigan basketball in 2024-25, and looks to proceed on that course this season. After recent struggles for the Wolverines, new coach May led Michigan to a 27-10 season and a spot in the NCAA Tournament's Sweet 16. While Michigan does lose some talent, May has been very active in the transfer portal.

The Wolverines might struggle to replace 7-footers Vladislav Goldin and Danny Wolf, but May has all the ingreidents to have a nationally competitive squad next season. The one looming rain cloud is the possible loss of forward Yaxel Lendeborg to the NBA Draft. But here's a rundown on the Wolverine squad May is assembling.

Michigan Season Preview

Point guard Elliot Cadeau could have a big season with the Wolverines in 2025-26. (Photo Credit: IMAGN)

May has to replace his two massive post scorers and transfer guard Tre Donaldson, who went to Miami. But there's more than a little reason for optimism on all fronts. Michigan figures to be one of the top teams in the Big Ten, particularly if they keep Lendeborg.

Starting Lineup

Guard: Elliot Cadeau

The starting point guard at North Carolina for the last two seasons, Cadeau is a significant transfer addition. Last year, he averaged 9.4 points and 6.2 assists per game. Cadeau improved from 19% to 34% from 3-point range and could develop into a star at Michigan. With plenty of talent around him, Cadeau shouldn't have to carry too much of the load, but he is a top-tier point guard.

Guard: Roddy Gayle

The 6-foot-4 guard tranferred over from Ohio State ahead of last season and played a significant role. Gayle averaged 9.8 points and 3.4 rebounds per game for the Wolverines. The senior guard now has 1,002 college points. That said, if he doesn't improve his perimeter shot, he might end up giving way to freshman Trey McKenney.

Guard: LJ Cason

The 6-foot-2 Cason was a valuable player off the bench for the Wolverines last season. As a freshman, Cason averaged 4.3 points and 1.4 rebounds per game in not quite 12 minutes of action. He's valuable as a ball-handling alternative to Cadeau, but like Gayle, could ultimately end up handing off some or all of his role to McKenney.

Forward: Morez Johnson

A 6-foot-9 transfer from Illinois, Johnson is a familiar Big Ten face. As a freshman, he averaged 7.0 points and 6.7 boards per game. While Johnson is limited offensively, he shot 65%, so he should fit well on a team that won't necessarily look to him as much for scoring as for defense and rebounding.

Forward: Yaxel Lendeborg

A 6-foot-9 dynamo from UAB, Lendeborg might be the top transfer recruit in basketball. Last year, he averaged 17.7 points and 11.4 rebounds per game. He's a 35% 3-point shoooter and a 78% foul shooter who is nearly a guaranteed double-double machine. Lendeborg still has his name in the NBA Draft. If he stays, he's a stay. If not, Aday Mara becomes even more important here.

Other Rotation Players

Freshman Trey McKenney was a top 25 recruit who carries impressive scoring skills as a combo guard. He'll play a good deal. Down low, 7-foot-3 UCLA transfer Aday Mara has a wealth of potential, but also some learning to do. Returning big man Will Tschetter (6.4 ppg) also figures to play a significant role.

Impact Players

If he's there, Lendeborg is one of the best in the sport. If he isn't Cadeau and Gayle are probably the offensive leaders here and the development of Mara (6.4 ppg, 4.0 rebounds per game) becomes absolutely key.

What do you think of our Michigan preview? Share your thoughts on the Wolverines below in our comments section!

