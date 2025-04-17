Michigan basketball transfer portal tracker: Full list of players set to leave and join Dusty May's squad ft. Yaxel Lendeborg

There's been no rest for the weary around Michigan basketball. After a 27-10 season that ended in the Sweet 16, the Wolverines have been one of the busier teams in the nation. Their transfer portal slate is full of incoming and outgoing talent. Here's a quick rundown on the new or departing Wolverines.
Michigan Transfer Portal Departures
Tre Donaldson
A transfer from Auburn, Donaldson improved substantially in his season at Michigan. Donaldson averaged 11.3 points and 4.1 assists per game. The 6-foot-2 guard shot 38% from 3-point range and is a 39% career long range shooter. Donaldson has just one year of eligibility left and will finish his college career at Miami.
Justin Pippen
A 6-foot-3 freshman, Pippen scored just 1.6 points per game off the bench for the Wolverines in 2024-25. The son of Scottie Pippen, Justin was a four-star prospect form high school. But after seeing little action, he'll take his three remaining seasons of eligibility to California. Pippen grew up in the Golden State, so it's not shocking that he's heading closer to home.
Sam Walters
A 6-foot-10 forward, Walters played a year at Alabama and then a year at Michigan. Last season, he averaged 5.0 points and 1.6 rebounds per game at UM. Walters shot 37% from 3-point range and could be valuable as a stretch power forward at his next school. That choice remains undecided at the moment.
Phat Phat Brooks
A 6-foot-2 freshman, Brooks played just 49 minutes all season, scoring 12 points and grabbing 10 rebounds. It's not surprising that he'll carry three seasons of eligibility to his next stop, which has not yet been determined.
Jace Howard
Juwan Howard's son has played five seasons at Michigan. Howard scored just 95 points across the five seasons, with four points in five games in 2024-25. But due to the COVID year and the ability to redshirt, Howard will have one remaining year of eligibility. He hasn't yet announced his next school choice.
Michigan Transfer Portal Additions
Yaxel Lendeborg
After two brilliant seasons at UAB, Lendeborg was one of the top prospects in the portal. The real question is whether the 6-foot-9 forward will ultimately opt for the NBA. Last season, Lendeborg averaged 17.7 points and 11.4 rebounds per game. Lendeborg also shot 36% from 3-point range. As long as he's not in the NBA, he'll be a star at Michigan.
Morez Johnson Jr.
In a season at Illinois, the 6-foot-9 forward showed strength and intensity. Johnson averaged 7.0 points and 6.7 rebounds per game. Johnson has three remaining years of eligibility and seems like a more or less immediate contribution for Michigan.
Aday Mara
The 7-foot-3 Mara came off the bench for two years at UCLA. Last year, he averaged 6.4 points and 4.0 rebounds per game while finishing fourth in the Big Ten in blocked shots. He has two years of eligibility and is a work in progress, but that type of height can't be ignored.
Elliot Cadeau
A two-year starter at North Carolina, Cadeau is an interesting prospect, if also a divisive one. The 6-foot-1 guard scored 9.4 points and dished 6.2 assists per game last year. Cadeau is just a 28% 3-point shooter and his decision making has sometimes been questionable. But he's an incredibly talented point guard and has two remaining seasons of eligibility.
