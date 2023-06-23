Michigan Depth chart: How does the Wolverines depth chart look like after the 2023 NBA Draft?

The Michigan Wolverines are facing numerous changes to their men's basketball roster due to the 2023 NBA draft and the transfer portal. The departures of Jett Howard and Kobe Bufkin, who are embarking on their NBA careers, as well as Hunter Dickinson's significant transfer, may pose some early challenges for this Wolverines team.

However, once the smoke clears from the NBA draft and the finalized players from the NCAA Transfer Portal are in place, it's worth examining the depth chart to get a better understanding of how the Michigan Wolverines will shape up in the 2023-24 season.

What will the Michigan Wolverines look like in the 2023-24 season?

The Michigan Wolverines have undergone several roster changes. They no longer have forward Gregg Glenn (Tulane), center Hunter Dickinson (Kansas), and guard Isaiah Barnes (Tulsa) as these three players have transferred away from the program.

On the positive side, they have managed to bring in talent through transfers such as forward Tray Jackson (Seton Hall), guard Nimani Burnett (Alabama), and forward Olivier Nkamhoua (Tennessee) who have committed to the program.

Michigan had a rather lackluster performance last season, finishing with an 18-16 record (11-9) and securing fifth place in the Big Ten Conference. Head coach Juwan Howard was unable to lead the Wolverines to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since the 2015-16 season, and the road ahead is expected to be even more challenging.

Losing one of the nation's top players, Hunter Dickinson, is certainly a blow for the Wolverines. They will heavily rely on guard Dug McDaniel, who averaged 8.6 points per game in the 2022-23 season, ranking as the team's fourth-leading scorer, to provide scoring prowess.

They could have had another talented guard in North Carolina's Caleb Love but they were unable to finalize the deal as he ultimately chose to de-commit and join Arizona instead. After a disappointing performance last season, the Michigan program finds itself in a state of rebuilding.

With head coach Juwan Howard now under pressure to turn things around swiftly, there is an urgent need for defensive improvement. The Wolverines allowed an average of 69.6 points per game while scoring 73.4 points. To compete in the highly competitive Big Ten Conference, which includes formidable teams like the Purdue Boilermakers and Indiana Hoosiers, Michigan needs to achieve a better point differential.

Will the Wolverines reclaim their prominence in the college basketball ranks or will this be another shaky season?

