"Michigan owns OSU" "Turnover merchant": Ohio State fans fume as guard Roddy Gayle Jr.  joins Dusty May's Wolverines

Ohio State fans fumed over the news that shooting guard Roddy Gayle Jr. announced his commitment to play for Michigan in the 2024-25 season.

On3.com announced the development on social media that Gayle will bring his all-around skills to Ann Arbor with new coach Dusty May.

Eleven Warriors also had a post about Gayle's transfer on X.

Expand Tweet

Ohio State fans reacted over the transfer news, with one pointing out that luck seemed to have left the Buckeyes

"Michigan owns OSU! Lucky Marv left or he might head north," a fan wrote.

"Buckeyes have become the farm system for the Wolverines," another user tweeted.

One fan disproved the previous tweet and stressed that Gayle enjoyed his time with OSU.

"In your dreams! Did you see how he was heading to the tunnel & turned around to look at the SHOE when he was leaving for the last time. He cherished his time at The Ohio State University. Of course you’re for or from TTUN or TSUN and I expect someone you to make a stupid remark," the user replied.

Others expressed disappointment over the news, with one user citing Gayle's tendency to commit turnovers.

"Absolute turnover merchant. Peace," one user tweeted.

Another fan suggested that Gayle could have transferred to other schools except Michigan.

"Could have went anywhere Roddy, cmon man," the fan tweeted.

Another fan brought the essence of competition into the mix, noting that players have now set aside rivalries in favor of business.

"Do any players actually care about the rivalry anymore? I get coaches because it’s a job. I guess that’s what it has become for players too," the user wrote.

Roddy Gayle Jr brings scoring prowess to Michigan

Roddy Gayle Jr played for 36 games with Ohio State.

Gayle had a breakout season with Ohio State in the 2023-24 season. He played for 36 games with the Buckeyes and averaged 13.5 points, 4.6 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game.

The Niagara Falls, New York native shot 44.2% but made only 28.4% of his attempts from the 3-point line. He also had 2.4 turnovers in the just-concluded season.

Gayle is one of the five incoming transfers whom Michigan secured from the transfer portal. Other players were Tre Donaldson from Auburn, Rubin Jones (North Texas), Sam Walters (Alabama) and Danny Wolf (Yale).

May had a busy offseason one month from taking over the job as Michigan coach. They also secured the commitments of high school recruits Durral Brooks, Lorenzo Cason and Justin Pippen. Forwards Will Tschetter and George Washington III will also return to the squad next season.

Will Roddy Gayle Jr help Michigan bounce back from a nightmare 2023-24 season? Let's know in the comments section below: