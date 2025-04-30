Michigan State basketball schedule: Full list of Spartans' Big Ten home and away opponents announced for 2025-26 season

The Michigan State basketball team's Big Ten opponents for the 2025-26 season were announced on Tuesday. The Spartans will play seven home-only and seven away-only opponents, along with playing three opponents both home and away, to complete their 20 conference games in the regular season.

Here's a look at Michigan State's opponents for the 2025-26 regular season:

Home: Illinois, Iowa, Maryland, Northwestern, Ohio State, UCLA, USC

Away: Minnesota, Nebraska, Oregon, Penn State, Purdue, Washington, Wisconsin

Home/Away: Indiana, Michigan, Rutgers

MSU will play a home-and-away series with Indiana, Michigan and Rutgers.

The single home games for the Spartans will see Illinois, Iowa, Maryland, Northwestern, Ohio State, UCLA and USC visit Breslin Center next season. Michigan State will also travel to face Minnesota, Nebraska, Oregon, Penn State, Purdue, Washington and Wisconsin.

This past season, Michigan State finished with a 30-8 overall record, which included winning the Big Ten regular season with a 17-3 mark.

It was the first time in five years that MSU won the regular season title. It was also Izzo's 11th regular-season triumph since taking over as Michigan State coach in 1995.

Tom Izzo's Michigan State basketball team reached the Elite Eight of the 2025 NCAA Tournament

Michigan State basketball HC Tom Izzo - Source: Imagn

Tom Izzo's Michigan State basketball team qualified for the 2025 NCAA Tournament. The Spartans earned a No. 2 seed for March Madness and got off to a good start, beating No. 15 seed Bryant 87-62 in the first round.

MSU then took down No. 10 seed New Mexico 71-63 in the second round, before beating No. 6 seed Ole Miss 73-70 in the Sweet 16.

However, the Spartans' March Madness run ended in the Elite Eight, following a 70-64 loss to top-seed Auburn.

Izzo, who won the national title at Michigan State in 2000, will want to end the team's drought for another championship next year. It will also be interesting to see how he fares against his Big Ten conference opponents next season.

