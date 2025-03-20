Michigan State's Jase Richardson gives a sneak peek into his "essentials" for March Madness

Michigan State freshman Jase Richardson gave a sneak peek at what essential items he'll be bringing for the first round of the 2025 NCAA Tournament. The South Region No. 2 seed Spartans (27-6) will play No. 15 seed Bryant Bulldogs (23-11) on Friday night at the Rocket Arena in Cleveland, Ohio.

CBS Sports College Basketball followed the 6-foot-3 guard inside his room to document a short clip about what he'll be packing for his trip to Cleveland. Richardson presented the essential things he'll bring during the four-day trip.

The Denver, Colorado native first showed his gaming console he'll use during breaks. The next thing he brought out was his camcorder, claiming that he's vlogging events the team does while playing.

For team swag essentials, Richardson brought out the Big 10 regular season champions' shirt and placed it in his bag. He also packed two shirts of his teammates Coen Carr and Jeremy Fears Jr.

Lastly, the guard placed a black hoodie in his bag, which he considers his favorite.

Richardson also gave a short reflection about his journey in his first year as a Michigan State Spartan and how he'll treasure the incredible stint they're having.

"Season's gone by super fast. I feel like it's a couple like eight months ago I was getting on campus. We got three weeks left with some of these guys because they're seniors. So I'm going to cherish all of this forever," he said.

In 32 games for the Spartans, Richardson has averaged 12.0 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game. He has shot 51.2% from the field, including a sizzling 41.2% from the 3-point line. The guard is also a reliable free-throw shooter, making 84.0% of his shots from the 15-foot line.

Michigan State's Jase Richardson turns NBA scouts' heads with excellent 11-game stretch for the Spartans

Michigan State guard Jase Richardson's name wasn't making noise early in the 2024-25 season. Richardson was dismal in the first 21 outings, but things took a turn for the better midway through the season.

He had his chance to show his full potential on Feb. 8 against Oregon when Spartans coach Tom Izzo started him in place of an ill Jeremy Fears Jr. Richardson made Izzo the wisest coach on the planet when he dropped a career-high 29 points and committed zero turnovers in Michigan State's 86-74 win.

Jase Richardson scored 20 or more points in two regular season games against Michigan (21 points) and Iowa (22 points) and came up with 21 against Wisconsin in the Big Ten Tournament semifinal. During that span, the son of former NBA Slam Dunk champion Jason Richardson has averaged 17.3 PPG, 5.0 RPG, and 1.7 APG.

The 11-game stretch generated buzz around the NBA talent evaluators' circle. He is being considered as a possible Top 10 selection in the 2025 NBA draft.

Experts place him as a prospective No. 8 pick in the draft thanks to his late-season outburst. He'll have a chance to further improve his draft stock on Friday as Michigan State faces Bryant in the first round of March Madness 2025.

