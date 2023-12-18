Michigan State Spartans vs Oakland Golden Grizzlies Prediction & Betting Tips - Dec. 18 | NCAAB season 2023-24

The Michigan State Spartans face the Oakland Golden Grizzlies on Monday at 8 p.m. Eastern Time at the Breslin Center in East Lansing, Michigan. The Spartans have had a shaky start to their basketball season, with an overall record of 5-5. The Golden Grizzlies have two games in hand over the Spartans, but their 7-5 record is far more encouraging.

This past Saturday, the Michigan State Spartans won their fifth game of the season in an uplifting upset over the No. 6 Baylor Bears 88-64. The game was played on a neutral ground at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan. Guard Tyson Walker was the top scorer for the midwestern school, recording 25 points, three rebounds, and four assists in 31 minutes.

For its part, the Golden Grizzlies defeated another Michigan school on Friday. Oakland came out on top, 77-63, over Eastern Michigan in a game at the George Gervin Center in Ypsilanti, Michigan. Forward Trey Towsend was the Golden Grizzlies' top scorer, netting 22 points, with nine rebounds and one assist in 33 minutes.

Michigan State Spartans vs Oakland Golden Grizzlies Betting Tips

Michigan State has put together a 4-6-0 record against the spread this season.

Oakland is 9-2-0 against the spread this year.

The Spartans' 73.9 points per game are just 2.4 more points than the Golden Grizzlies allow (71.5).

The Golden Grizzlies average of 72.8 points per game, which is 8.1 more points than the 64.7 the Spartans allow to opponents.

The Golden Grizzlies have put together an 8-2 against the spread record and a 6-4 overall record in games it scores more than 64.7 points.

The Spartans have a record of 4-2 against the spread and are 5-1 overall when it gives up fewer than 72.8 points

Michigan State Spartans vs Oakland Golden Grizzlies Odds and Predictions

The Michigan Spartans are 14.5-point favorites for this matchup, according to BetMGM. Despite an awful start to the season, the Spartans' pedigree should allow them to get their sixth victory of the year and to get over the dreaded .500.

Prediction: 75-65