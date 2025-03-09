Michigan State vs Michigan Predictions, Odds & Picks for March 9 | College Basketball Season 2024-25

Michigan State vs Michigan is set to take place on Sunday in one of the most anticipated games of rivalry weekend. The No. 8-ranked Michigan State Spartans (25-5) will host the No. 17-ranked Michigan Wolverines (22-8) in the final game of the regular season for both teams. The game is scheduled to tip off at noon EDT on Sunday.

Michigan State vs Michigan Prediction

Michigan State last played on Thursday, defeating Iowa 91-84. Entering this game against the Wolverines, the Spartans have won six games in a row. Their last loss came on Feb. 11, a 71-67 defeat to the Indiana Hoosiers. The Spartans will be looking to finish the season strong with a win over their in-state rivals.

The Michigan Wolverines will be looking to bounce back after going through a bad recent stretch of games. The Wolverines have lost two games in a row entering this game, including a blowout 93-73 loss to Illinois on Sunday. Most recently, they lost 71-65 to No. 13-ranked Maryland on Wednesday.

With both teams being ranked, fans should expect a highly competitive matchup. However, the Spartans will be favored to come out on top.

These two teams have played each other once already this season. The Spartans came out on top in that matchup on Feb. 21, winning 75-62. Fans should expect a similar result on Sunday afternoon.

Michigan State vs Michigan Odds

Moneyline: Michigan State (-298). Michigan (+240)

Spread: Michigan State -6.5 points (-115). Michigan +6.5 (-105)

Total: 146.5 points (-110)

Michigan State vs Michigan Head-to-Head

Michigan vs Michigan State is one of the most highly contested rivalries in college basketball. The two teams have played 188 times since their first matchup in 1909, and have a nearly even record. Michigan has the slight edge, leading the rivalry 97-91.

However, Michigan State has had the edge in recent years. It won the past three matchups and appear poised to win again on Sunday. The Spartans have won 10 of the last 14 games dating back to 2019. If Michigan State wins on Sunday, it will be the first time a team has won four games in a row in this rivalry since 2020.

Where to watch Michigan State vs Michigan

Fans interested in watching the Michigan vs Michigan State can tune in on CBS. Anyone who prefers streaming can watch on Paramount+ or Fubo TV. Fubo TV has a free trial available to new subscribers.

Michigan State vs Michigan injuries

Michigan State

No injuries

Michigan

Sam Walters, F, Questionable (back)

