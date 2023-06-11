Mike Miles Jr. is a 6-foot-2, 195-pound combo guard from Highland Hills, Texas, who enters this year's NBA draft off the back of three seasons at TCU. The 20-year-old had a good time as a Horned Frog, achieving a two-time All-Big 12 Honorable Mention selection, as well as a solid and consistent output on the floor.

As a junior, Miles Jr. averaged 17.9 points, 2.7 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game. He shot an impressive 49.7% from the field, 36.2% from 3-point range, and 74.9% from the free throw line.

The TCU guard is a skilled and versatile offensive player capable of scoring from inside and outside the perimeter. He's an excellent passer and rebounder for his size, alongside being a good defender. Miles Jr. definitely has the potential to be an impactful two-way player in the NBA.

Mike Miles Jr. and the 2023 NBA draft

Consistency is a big upside for Mike Miles Jr.

There is certainly room for improvement in the physicality of the guard out of TCU. He'll need to vastly increase his strength and athleticism if he's going to compete at the NBA level. However, Miles Jr. does have a good shooting stroke and can impact a game at any level.

The Mesquite, Texas native has been compared to the likes of Jalen Brunson and Payton Pritchard off the back of his combine workouts, and those comparisons will be ringing in his ears come NBA draft night on June 22.

BetMGM 🦁 @BetMGM MIKE MILES JR. IS THAT GUY MIKE MILES JR. IS THAT GUY https://t.co/J1rISUQhMV

Miles Jr. is a good leader both on and off the court. He's vocal and always encourages his teammates, which is invaluable in any NBA team environment. He could be a good fit for a franchise looking for a young, skilled scorer and voice who can contribute off the bench.

Mike Miles Jr. is seemingly projected to be a late second-round pick in the 2023 NBA draft, with some projections even having him going undrafted and signing on as a free agent. He's got the potential to be a solid role player in the NBA, but he'll need to develop his game and prove that he can compete at the highest level.

