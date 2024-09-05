Minnesota Basketball Season Preview 2024-25: Biggest games, key players to watch and more 

Minnesota was one of the teams that could've made it to the NCAA Tournament last season if not for a late collapse that saw the team lose five of its last six games.

The slump derailed the Golden Gophers' NCAA Tournament chances, ending up at 18-14. They were invited to the NIT, where they made it to the second round.

With this in mind, coach Ben Johnson and his men open their 2024-25 college basketball season determined to secure an NCAA Tournament bid for the first time since 2019.

Here's a closer look into the Golden Gophers' upcoming campaign, from its biggest games to the players to watch out for.

Minnesota's biggest games of 2024-25 season

Minnesota will kick off the new season with six straight home games before making a trip to Florida for the ESPN Events Invitational. The Golden Gophers are scheduled to take on Wichita State on Nov. 28 and face either Florida or Wake Forest the next day.

Meanwhile, their Big 10 regular season schedule sees them facing Michigan State, Penn State and Wisconsin twice in a home and away basis.

They will also play Illinois, Michigan, Nebraska, Ohio State, Oregon, Purdue and Washington once at home while meeting Indiana, Iowa, Maryland, Northwestern, Rutgers, UCLA and USC.

3 Minnesota players to watch out for in 2024-25 season

#1. Dawson Garcia

Dawson Garcia (Image Source: IMAGN)

Dawson Garcia led Minnesota's offensive attack last season, averaging 17.6 points on 48.6% shooting from the field. The 6-foot-11 fifth-year forward also took advantage of his soft touch from the free-throw line, making 80.2% of his shots.

Garcia, who previously played for Marquette and North Carolina, is expected to lead the Golden Gophers' frontline that added ceiling this year by acquiring Canisius transfer Frank Mitchell and freshman Grayson Grove.

#2. Frank Mitchell

Frank Mitchell (Image Source: IMAGN)

Frank Mitchell transferred to Minnesota after coming off an excellent season with Canisius, where he averaged 12.1 ppg, 11.6 rpg and 1.5 apg. The 6-foot-8 forward began his collegiate stint at Humber College in Toronto, where he was named OCAA Rookie of the Year.

The incoming senior will look to bring his rebounding skills to the Golden Gophers, where he'll team up with Dawson Garcia in the team's frontline.

#3. Tyler Cochran

Tyler Cochran is coming off a bounce-back season with Toledo, where he played for 32 games and averaged 14.4 ppg, 6.4 rpg, 2.1 apg and 1.9 spg. The 6-foot-2 guard's transfer to Minnesota will be his fourth team in six seasons after having stints with Northern Illinois and Ball State.

Cochran should provide instant offense to Minnesota's backcourt, as he is efficiently accurate despite his small frame. The sixth-year senior shot 49.5% from the field last season, including a 34.6% clip from 3-point land.

Predictions for Minnesota's 2024-25 season

Minnesota has assembled a deep roster for its latest attempt to make the NCAA Tournament. The Golden Gophers fell short of making it last season and will hope their new acquisitions and the much-improved Dawson Garcia are enough to get over the line this time around.

Minnesota likely needs to win at least at least 20 to 22 games to stand a good chance of making the NCAA Tournament. Furthermore, they will need a solid stint in the Big 10 to gain the nod of the Selection Committee.

Will Minnesota make the 2025 NCAA Tournament? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

