NCAAM
  • home icon
  • College Basketball
  • Minnesota vs Michigan State Prediction, Odds and Picks - Jan. 18 | College Basketball Season 2023-24

Minnesota vs Michigan State Prediction, Odds and Picks - Jan. 18 | College Basketball Season 2023-24

By Andrés Linares
Modified Jan 19, 2024 03:41 IST
Minnesota travels to East Lansing to face Michigan State
Minnesota travels to East Lansing to face Michigan State

The Michigan State Spartans face the Minnesota Golden Gophers on Thursday at 6:30 p.m. Eastern Time at the Breslin Center in East Lansing, Michigan. The Golden Gophers have had a positive season so far, with an overall record of 12-5, which ranks them among the top 10 teams in the nation.

The Spartans, meanwhile, are having a bit more trouble than expected this year with a record of 10-7 that doesn't really show their true potential.

Last time out, the Spartans defeated the Rutgers Scarlet Knights 73-55 in a home game at Breslin Center. Malik Hall was their top scorer with 15 points. Meanwhile, the Golden Gophers fell to the Iowa Hawkeyes 86-77. A great performance by guard Dawson Garcia went to waste, as he netted 30 points for the Gophers.

Minnesota vs. Michigan State Betting Tips

  • The -11 line has been covered by the Spartans in all of their last 5 games at home.
  • The -11 line has been covered by the Spartans in 8 of their last 10 games at home.
  • The -11 line has been covered by the Spartans in 6 consecutive games at home.
  • The +11 line hasn’t been covered by the Golden Gophers in 3 of their last 5 games on the road.
  • The -11 line has been covered by the Spartans in 5 of their last 8 games against Minnesota.
  • The Golden Gophers have lost back-to-back games and failed to cover the spread on their last one despite being 4-point favorites.
  • The Golden Gophers are 14-3 against the spread and 8-2 in their last 10.
  • The Spartans haven't covered in two of their last three games.

Minnesota vs. Michigan Odds and Prediction

  • Moneyline (ML): Minnesota +490 | Michigan State -710
  • Against the spread (ATS): Minnesota +11.5 (-110) | Michigan State -11.5 (-110)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 142.5 (O: -110 | U: -110)

These are the odds according to FanDuel. Despite their lackluster season compared to pre-season expectations, the Spartans should have it in them to win this one. However, don't be surprised to see the Golden Gophers covering the spread.

Prediction: Michigan State 70-63 Minnesota

Quick Links

Edited by Nicolaas Ackermann
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...