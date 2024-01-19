Minnesota vs Michigan State Prediction, Odds and Picks - Jan. 18 | College Basketball Season 2023-24

The Michigan State Spartans face the Minnesota Golden Gophers on Thursday at 6:30 p.m. Eastern Time at the Breslin Center in East Lansing, Michigan. The Golden Gophers have had a positive season so far, with an overall record of 12-5, which ranks them among the top 10 teams in the nation.

The Spartans, meanwhile, are having a bit more trouble than expected this year with a record of 10-7 that doesn't really show their true potential.

Last time out, the Spartans defeated the Rutgers Scarlet Knights 73-55 in a home game at Breslin Center. Malik Hall was their top scorer with 15 points. Meanwhile, the Golden Gophers fell to the Iowa Hawkeyes 86-77. A great performance by guard Dawson Garcia went to waste, as he netted 30 points for the Gophers.

Minnesota vs. Michigan State Betting Tips

The -11 line has been covered by the Spartans in all of their last 5 games at home.

The -11 line has been covered by the Spartans in 8 of their last 10 games at home.

The -11 line has been covered by the Spartans in 6 consecutive games at home.

The +11 line hasn’t been covered by the Golden Gophers in 3 of their last 5 games on the road.

The -11 line has been covered by the Spartans in 5 of their last 8 games against Minnesota.

The Golden Gophers have lost back-to-back games and failed to cover the spread on their last one despite being 4-point favorites.

The Golden Gophers are 14-3 against the spread and 8-2 in their last 10.

The Spartans haven't covered in two of their last three games.

Minnesota vs. Michigan Odds and Prediction

Moneyline (ML): Minnesota +490 | Michigan State -710

Against the spread (ATS): Minnesota +11.5 (-110) | Michigan State -11.5 (-110)

Over/Under (O/U): 142.5 (O: -110 | U: -110)

These are the odds according to FanDuel. Despite their lackluster season compared to pre-season expectations, the Spartans should have it in them to win this one. However, don't be surprised to see the Golden Gophers covering the spread.

Prediction: Michigan State 70-63 Minnesota