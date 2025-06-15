Mississippi State basketball 2025-26 Season Preview: Projected starting lineup, impact players and rotation explored

Coach Chris Jans led Mississippi State to 21 wins and an NCAA Tournament berth last season. That being said, the Bulldogs lost a lot of talent to graduation and the transfer portal. Despite some portal additions, Jans has put a fair amount of his attention on recruitment, grabbing some early contributors there. Here's an early look at Mississippi State's 2025-26 team.

Mississippi State season preview for 2025-26

Michael Nwoko, shown here on defense, could be a big player for Mississippi State in 2025-26. (Photo Credit: IMAGN)

Starting Lineup

Guard: Jayden Epps

The 6-foot-2 Epps had a tough 2024-25 season at Georgetown. The year before, he averaged 18.5 points and 4.2 assists per game. Those numbers fell to 12.8 and 2.3 in 2024-25. Epps is a volume scorer who actually improved his 3-point numbers to 34% last year. State would love to get him back to his past productivity.

Guard: King Grace

A freshman recruit, Grace is the crown jewel of one of the SEC's top recruiting classes. A four-star addition from Dallas, Grace was ranked as the sixth-best shooting guard recruit in the nation by 247Sports. The 6-foot-5 Grace has a noteworthy perimeter jumpshot, but is an impressive athlete and can score at the rim as well. He'll play early and often.

Forward: Amier Ali

A 6-foot-8 forward from Arizona State, Ali could take on a significant role at Mississippi State. He averaged 5.5 points and 3.1 rebounds per game while making four starts last year for the Sun Devils. Ali is a 33% 3-point shooter and should be capable enough at all levels to keep the defense honest and help out his team.

Forward: Achor Achor

A transfer from Kansas State, Achor played just seven games last season, averaging 7.3 points and 2.7 boards per game before he was mysteriously dismissed from K-State's team. Achor had previously averaged 16.1 points and 6.1 boards per game the year before for Samford. He's a career 41% 3-point shooter who could be a massive addition.

Center: Michael Nwoko

The top returnee on the roster, the 6-foot-10 junior, averaged 6.1 points and 4.6 rebounds per game last year. Nwoko is an efficient big man who isn't much of a perimeter threat, but will be a known quality down low and on the backboard. Accordingly, his experience could be a key component of the Mississippi State Bulldogs in 2025-26.

Rotation Players

Returning guards Kayne Clary (6.3 ppg) and Shawn Jones Jr. (4.8 ppg) will likely see plenty of playing time. UAB guard Ja'Borri McGhee could also see minutes, while big men Quincy Ballard (from Wichita State) and Tee Bartlett and Jamarion Davis-Fleming (both from high school) will also get some opportunities to help out.

Impact Players

Epps could be a day one standout, and Grace's readiness for SEC competition will be another key. Epps is looking to finish his college career with one final proof of his quality game, while Grace is looking to be an immediate star. Whether one or both are ready will probably determine the arc of State's season.

What do you think of Mississippi State's squad for 2025-26? Share your take on the Bulldogs below in our comments section!

