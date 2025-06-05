Missouri basketball 2025-26 Season Preview: Projected starting lineup, impact players and rotation explored

Dennis Gates has taken Missouri to the NCAA Tournament in two of his first three season in the job. Gates and the Tigers look to follow up off a solid season last year with some significant returnees and a handful of relevant transfer portal additions. Here's a rundown on the Missouri Tigers squad upcoming in 2025-26.

Missouri basketball season preview for 2025-26

Starting lineup

Guard: Anthony Robinson

A returning 6-foot-2 guard, Robinson has been a steady lead guard for Mizzou in his two seasons. Last year, he totalled 9.0 points and 3.5 assists per game. Robinson shot 40% from 3-point range while also earning SEC All-Defensive honors. He's one of the top returning lead guards in the SEC and could be key to Missouri's postseason hopes.

Guard: Sebastian Mack

The UCLA guard comes over after scoring 9.6 points per game last year and 12.1 ppg the season before. He shot 31% from 3-point range last year and was on the Pac-12 All-Freshman team the year before. He's an athletic wing who can create in the open court and is becoming more consistent as a jump shooter. Mack could be a steal for Gates.

Forward: Jevon Porter

A 6-foot-11 forward from Loyola Marymount and Pepperdine, Porter averaged 12.5 points and 7.2 boards per game at LMU a year ago. He's a 32% 3-point shooter and is also a capable shot blocker. Porter figures to be a capable inside-outside addition to the Tiger roster and could well end up being one of Mizzou's top scorers in the upcoming season.

Forward: Mark Mitchell

A transfer from Duke ahead of last season, the 6-foot-8 Mitchell made a significant impact with the Tigers. He averaged 13.9 points and 4.7 rebounds per game. Mitchell was honored with an All-SEC selection and he figures to be one of the league's top returning inside players. Keeping him around for another season was a big grab for Gates.

Center: Shawn Phillips

A legitimate 7-footer from Arizona State, Phillips averaged 5.4 points and 5.2 boards per game as a part-time starter for the Sun Devils. Not suprisingly given his size, he's a very good shot blocker and should see a meaningful role for the Tigers this season.

Rotation Players

Big forward Trent Pierre (6.7 ppg) figures to be a contributor in the front court. West Virginia guard Jayden Stone and Oklahoma big man Luke Northweather could play meaningful roles as well. Local freshman point guard Aaron Rowe could surprise with immediate playing time as well.

Impact Players

Mitchell's return was enormous. He and Robinson are probably the two biggest game-changers on this team. Robinson's defensive ability and leadership will connect nicely with Mitchell's team-first inside game. The new guys are important, but it looks like the returnees will make things go.

What do you think of Missouri's team for 2025-26? Share your take on the Tigers below in our comments section!

