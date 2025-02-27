Missouri head coach Robin Pingeton to step down from her position at the end of the season

Robin Pingeton is one of the longest-serving head coaches in women's basketball, and she'll be stepping down from her role as Missouri Tigers head coach at the end of the ongoing 2024/25 college basketball season. Pingeton has informed the program's top brass that she won't be coming back for the 2025/26 season, and this will be her final run as numero uno.

At the time of the announcement, the Tigers were 13-16 and 2-12 in conference play. It's certain that they won't be competing for the biggest honors in the country come March.

What is Robin Pingeton's legacy at Missouri?

Robin Pingeton was appointed the head coach of the Missouri Tigers women's basketball team in April 2010. Pingeton, a successful player, coach, and assistant was entrusted with the keys to a sleeping giant at the collegiate level.

Pingeton has been a resounding success in her time with the Tigers. The St. Ambrose product earned four NCAA Tournament appearances and six WNIT nods, although she's yet to reach the tournament stage since 2019.

Pingeton coached well over 400 games with the Tigers compiling a 249-216 in the process. She's done a solid job of keeping above the .500 mark considering a difficult last couple of years with the Tigers.

Pingeton now has two games left in the 2024/25 regular season. These games will now serve as a farewell tour of some sort. It's even more fitting due to Pingeton's role in shaping up the Missouri Tigers basketball culture over the years.

The team's next game is against the Arkansas Razorbacks, while their last is versus the Vanderbilt Commodores. The Tigers are currently on a three-game losing streak but should be motivated enough to ensure that their beloved head coach departs on a winning note.

To achieve that task, the Tigers must win their last two games of the season. That'll put the side on a 15-16 record, which isn't fantastic but represents a better return than either 13-18 or 14-17.

It'll be interesting to see how long Robin Pingeton takes away from the game to research. Tigers fans will eagerly wait to see what their beloved coach has in store for the next chapter of her impressive head coaching career.

