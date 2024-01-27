Missouri vs South Carolina Basketball Predictions, Odds and Picks - Jan. 27 | College Basketball Season 2023-24

Fresh off a win over Kentucky, an impressive South Carolina team (16-3, 4-2) host Missouri (8-11, 0-6) on Saturday in a Southeastern Conference battle that could help Carolina jump into the AP top 25.

Second year coaches Lamont Paris (South Carolina) and Dennis Gates (Missouri) will do battle. A season ago, Gates made an immediate splash, leading Mizzou into the NCAA Tournament. But, this year, the Tigers have struggled, while Paris' Gamecocks are looking increasingly like a team that could reach The Big Dance.

South Carolina does its best work defensively, holding opponents to 64.5 points per game on just 40.8% shooting. Offensively, junior guard Meechie Johnson (16.6 points and 4.3 assists per game) leads the team, with senior big man B.J. Mack (13.5 ppg, 5.4 rebounds per game) lending a helping hand. Carolina is coming off wins over Arkansas and Kentucky.

Missouri, meanwhile, remains winless in league play, riding a six-game losing streak. The Tigers have been outrebounded by 5.1 boards per game. Despite boasting four players averaging double-digit scoring (led by senior guard Sean East at 15.9 ppg and 3.9 apg), none of their scorers are taller than six-foot-six.

As a guard-heavy team that struggles on defense, the Tigers are particularly vulnerable on the road.

Missouri vs South Carolina: Betting Odds

Missouri's Sean East, shown here against Kentucky, will need a big game for a Missouri upset at South Carolina.

Given the disparity between teams, this game is projected to be relatively close, with the Gamecocks a 6.5 point home favorite. The over/under is 135.5, and the money line has USC at -270 and Mizzou at +220.

Missouri vs South Carolina: Head-to-Head

With both teams being relatively recent additions to the SEC, they haven't played each other very frequently.

In the all-time series, Missouri holds a 9-8 advantage. In games at South Carolina, the Gamecocks hold a 5-3 edge. The two met two weeks ago at Missouri, where Carolina needed every point to post a 71-69 overtime victory. Last year, Missouri won the seasonal battle 83-74 at home.

Missouri vs South Carolina: Where to watch

This game will be broadcast on the SEC Network, with tipoff set for 1:00 p.m. EST/10:00 a.m. PST.

Missouri vs South Carolina: Injuries

Missouri

The Tigers will be without guard Kaleb Brown and guard John Tonje due to season-ending injuries. Guard Caleb Grill, who was averaging 8.4 ppg, remains out with a wrist injury but is expected to return in a couple weeks.

South Carolina

Guard Ebrima Dibba is out for the year, while forward Myles Stute is sidelined with a shoulder injury, with a planned return next month. Stute was averaging 9.9 ppg and 3.9 rpg, so his absence is notable.

Missouri vs South Carolina: Best picks and prediction

The two teams are moving in opposing directions. While there will be some fear that Carolina might have a bit of a let down off an emotional, court-storming victory over Kentucky, they have been consistent.

In their first matchup, Meechie Johnson had no real impact, but Carolina still outrebounded Mizzou by +11. Given their momentum, the best thought would be for Carolina to cover, and to force a grinder of a game, something around a 65-55 type matchup.

Pick: South Carolina -6.5 (-270)