Mizzou basketball transfer portal: Full list of players set to leave Tigers ft. Aidan Shaw

Missouri had an admirable comeback season. After failing to pick up any conference wins last year, the Tigers finished eighth in a competitive SEC with a 22-12 record. However, the comeback season came to an unexpected end when the No. 6-seeded Tigers fell to No. 11 Drake in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

Now, the transfer portal is open, and some Missouri players are searching for a new home ahead of next season. Let's take a look at which players have announced their intentions to leave Missouri.

Full list of players set to leave Missouri

Aidan Shaw

Shaw was the first Tigers player to announce that he was transferring. The junior forward announced his decision on Tuesday on X.

Shaw has spent all three seasons of his college career at Missouri but struggled some this season. After making 10 starts as a sophomore, the forward didn't appear in a starting lineup as a junior. He played in 28 games and averaged 9.1 minutes, down from 16.1 minutes last season.

The 6-foot-9 forward contributed 2.6 points, 1.8 rebounds and 0.2 assists per game this season, all decreases from his sophomore stats. He will seek out a new team as he looks to bounce back in his senior season.

JV Brown

Brown, a redshirt freshman, will also be heading elsewhere next season. The guard came to Missouri from Rolling Hills Prep, where he was named a McDonald’s All-American nominee during the 2022-23 campaign while collecting all-state accolades.

The Tigers guard redshirted the 2023-24 season and appeared in just three games for Missouri this season. Brown did not record any points, rebounds or assists. He will likely look for a program that can develop his skills and provide him with consistent playing time.

Danny Stephens

Stephens is in a similar situation to Brown. The wing redshirted his first season with the Tigers and also did not see any playing time this season. He enters the transfer portal as a redshirt freshman.

The Illinois native found success on the court in high school, becoming Southeastern High School's all-time leading scorer with 2,428 career points. He led his team to the regional and sectional championships and earned first-team all-state honors by the AP, IBCA, Chicago Sun Times and Champaign News Gazette.

Like Brown, Stephens is likely looking to join a squad that will best highlight his skills and give him the opportunity to play.

