Mohamed Wague transfer portal: Top 4 landing spots for the Alabama forward ft. Ole Miss and more

Former Alabama big man Mohamed Wague is the latest name to enter the college hoops transfer portal this season. He`s doing it for the second time, with his first one being his departure from West Virginia, where he spent his freshman year.

The six-foot-10, 225-lb native of The Bronx in NYC appeared in 33 games for the Tide this season, starting eight. He averaged 3.1 points and 2.5 rebounds on 62.7% FG shooting, but he never saw significant minutes and scoring volume at all, while also having to serve a suspension. Perhaps his decision to transfer for the second time is due to him seeking a more prominent role, so here we are.

These four potential landing spots for Wague have been chosen based on the quality of their outgoing PF or center and whether Wague himself could fit in without much hassle.

Potential landing spots for Alabama forward Mohamed Wague

#1 Ole Miss

With former starting big man Moussa Cisse entering the portal himself, Ole Miss needs a guy who can score down low and defend the rim when the team needs him to. Mohamed Wague more or less has the same playing style as Cisse, but he's a clear upgrade physical-wise.

Mohamed Wague can run the floor and easily catch lobs in the dunker`s spot, as long as he positions himself the right way. Ole Miss can`t rely on the former Alabama big man to score in bunches, but all he needs is to be a threat just around the rim to be effective.

#2 Ohio State

The Buckeyes are themselves losing six-foot-11 Nigerian center Felix Okpara to the portal. If they want someone to easily take his place with not much trouble, Mohamed Wague could fit the bill.

When it comes to playstyle, there`s not much of a difference between him and Okpara. They`re both rim-finishing bigs with enough athleticism to finish lobs and even score around the basket on their own after establishing position.

The only difference is that Okpara is a far, far better shot blocker, but Mohamed Wague has the physical tools to be like that too. All he needs is to be taught how to use them.

#3 Michigan State

Compared to outgoing center Mady Sissoko, Mohamed Wague is a veritable upgrade in terms of scoring efficiency.

Despite the smaller rebounding average, the former Crimson Tide big man is not that far in terms of offensive rebounding efficiency as well. Coach Tom Izzo could always use this kind of player on his team.

#4 West Virginia

As previously mentoned, Wague started his college hoops career at West Virginia. With the team having terrible frontcourt depth, Wague could make an immediate impact if he chooses to return.

The Mountaineers have no backup big man that could be as efficient as Wague is on offense, so someone like him could be plugged into the system without much downside.