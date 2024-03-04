Molly Davis injury: What happened to Iowa guard?

Iowa senior Molly Davis suffered an apparent injury to her right leg during a devastating moment in Sunday's game against Ohio State. At 6:39 of the second quarter, Davis had to be carried off the court by two Hawkeyes trainers and did not return. Reports suggest Davis had injured her right knee.

Expand Tweet

Later in the game, images emerged of Davis being wheeled out to the court in a wheelchair - her leg wrapped.

Expand Tweet

Before the setback, Davis had put up zero points for the Hawkeyes. But make no mistake - despite averaging 6.3 points this season, her presence as a leader and tone-setter has powered this Iowa squad time and again.

As a sturdy floor general, Molly Davis excels at alleviating defensive pressure on Caitlin Clark and spearheading the team's offensive attack.

What began as a celebration tonight, with Clark breaking Pete Maravich's hallowed NCAA Division I career scoring record, took an emotional turn with Davis exiting the contest. Seeing a key contributor like Davis injured cast a pall over the historic occasion on a night defined by Clark's triumph.

Caitlin Clark breaks Pete Maravich's record as Molly Davis gets injured

Caitlin Clark cemented her place in college basketball history on Sunday, becoming the NCAA’s all-time leading Division I scorer. The Iowa superstar entered the contest against No. 2 Ohio State needing 18 points to surpass Hall of Famer “Pistol” Pete Maravich for the career mark of 3,667.

Clark stepped to the line for two crucial free throws in the final seconds of the first half. She calmly swished the first, then etched her name in the record books by draining the second.

Expand Tweet

“Not really, but then when they announce it and everybody screams, that’s when I knew,” she said during a brief second-half interview.