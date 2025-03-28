Most 3-pointers in NCAA Tournament game ft. Alabama, LMU and more

The Alabama Crimson Tide broke the record for the most 3-pointers in an NCAA Tournament game when they hit 25 of them in their 113-88 Sweet 16 win over BYU on Thursday. Mark Sears led the way for Alabama, hitting 10 of the team's 3s as the Tide made it to the Elite Eight.

Ad

While Alabama set the new record, fans wanted to know which team previously held the record for the most 3-pointers in March Madness.

Most 3-pointers in NCAA Tournament game

NCAA Basketball: NCAA Tournament East Regional-Bringham Young at Alabama - Source: Imagn

The Tide broke LMU's record for the most 3-pointers in an NCAA Tournament matchup on Thursday. Here is the list of some of the most 3-pointers scored by teams in March Madness:

Ad

Trending

Alabama Crimson Tide - 25 (March 27, 2025)

The Tide scored 25 3-pointers against BYU on Thursday in the 2025 Sweet 16, setting a new March Madness record.

Loyola Marymount Lions - 21 (March 18, 1990)

LMU had the previous record for the most 3-pointers in a March Madness game. The Lions had recorded 21 3-pointers against Michigan in the second round of the NCAA Tournament in 1990.

Duke Blue Devils - 18 (March 15, 2001)

Duke recorded 18 3-pointers against Moumouth in the first round of an NCAA Tournament game in 2001.

Ad

West Virginia Mountaineers - 18 (March 26, 2005)

West Virginia dropped 18 3-pointers against Louisville in its Regional Final game in 2005.

Loyola Marymount Lions - 17 (March 25, 1990)

LMU posted 17 3-pointers against UNLV in the Regional Final in 1990. It was the same team that had set the previous record for 3-pointers in an NCAA Tournament game.

Auburn Tigers - 17 (March 29, 2019)

Auburn recorded 17 3-pointers against North Carolina in the Regional Semifinal on March 29, 2019.

Villanova Wildcats - 17 (March 17, 2018)

Villanoa racked up 17 3-pointers in its clash against Alabama in the second round of the 2018 NCAA Tournament.

It will be interesting to see if Alabama's 3-pointers record will stand the test of time, or be surpassed sometime in the near future.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here