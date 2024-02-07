Most consecutive NCAA tournament appearances by coach ft. Mike Krzyzewski, Tom Izzo and more

Having an excellent head coach could be the difference in making the NCAA Tournament or not for a team. Good coaches can make March Madness but outstanding coaches can get there on an annual basis with the one-and-done players and build a culture of winning. But which coaches have the most consecutive NCAA Tournament appearances?

Most Consecutive NCAA Tournament Appearances by Coach

#5: Bill Self, Kansas (19)

Bill Self's streak (19 appearances) is technically longer but the NCAA vacated 15 wins in the 2017-18 season for NCAA rule violations, making them miss March Madness despite making it every season thus far since 1990.

Self has a longer track record, having made the tournament since 1998-99 with Tulsa for the final two years and three years at Illinois before joining Kansas. Self has established himself as a legendary coach, having won two national championships.

#4: Mark Few, Gonzaga (23)

One of two active streaks on this list is tied with the next person here with 23 consecutive appearances. The difference here is that Gonzaga has not missed the NCAA Tournament in the 23 seasons that Mark Few has coached them.

Despite being a dominant program, they have not won a national championship but have appeared in a pair of Final Fours and hold a 41-23 record in March Madness under Mark Few. As one of the more dominant programs once again, look for him to continue climbing the list.

#3: Dean Smith, North Carolina (23)

The North Carolina Tar Heels are one of the best programs in all of college basketball and coach Dean Smith is a big reason why. Beginning in the 1974–75 season, he would go on and make the NCAA Tournament for the final 23 years of his career before retiring after the 1996–96 season. In that span, he won two national championships as well for the Blue Devils in a tough ACC.

#2: Mike Krzyzewski, Duke (24)

Coach K has been a staple of Duke basketball for a long time before retiring after the 2021–22 season but his run to the NCAA Tournament was incredible. He led the Blue Devils to March Madness for 24 straight years, from 1996 to 2019, with three national championships in between. He turned Duke into a powerhouse and only one person has surpassed the three-time Naismith Coach of the Year.

#1: Tom Izzo, Michigan State (25)

Tom Izzo holds the longest record of consecutive NCAA Tournament appearances with 25 and counting, as he has led the Michigan State Spartans to March Madness every year since 1998 and won the 2000 National Championship.

They are in a good position to continue that stretch and the Hall of Fame coach has done a remarkable job of consistently getting to the NCAA Tournament.