Most final four appearances by teams and coaches ft. Mike Krzyzewski

The NCAA Tournament is set to take place this week, which is always an exciting time for sports fans. March Madness is full of upsets and plenty of key moments; however, some schools and coaches have had more success than others. Let's take a look at the five teams and coaches with the most appearances.

Most Final Four appearances by teams

#5 Kansas, 15 (1 vacated)

Kansas has made the Final Four 15 times and had one vacated. The Jayhawks' most recent Final Four appearance was in 2022 while their first was in 1940. Kansas has also won the NCAA Tournament four times and has been a runner-up six times.

#T3 Kentucky, 17

The Kentucky Wildcats have made the Final Four 17 times. They most recently made the Final Four in 2015 and has won the national title eight times. The Wildcats' first Final Four appearance was in 1942.

#T3 Duke, 17

Duke Blue Devils has 17 Final Four appearances

The Duke Blue Devils are tied with the Kentucky Wildcats for the third most Final Four appearances with 17. Duke last made the Final Four in 2022 and has won the national title five times while coming runner-up six times.

#2 UCLA, 18 (1 vacated)

The UCLA Bruins have made it to the Final Four 19 times, but one was vacated leaving them with 18. UCLA hasn't made it to the Final Four since 2021 but has won the national championship 11 times.

#1 North Carolina, 21

The North Carolina Tar Heels have the most Final Four appearances with 21. UNC last made the Final Four in 2022 while also having six national championships under its belt.

Most Final Four appearances by coaches

#5 Tom Izzo, 8

Tom Izzo has the fifth-most Final Four appearances by a coach with eight, and all were with Michigan State. Izzo last made the Final Four in 2019, while his first appearance came in 1999.

#4 Roy Williams, 9

Roy Williams had nine Final Four appearances

Roy Williams helped lead Kansas to four Final Fours and North Carolina to five Final Four berths in his coaching career. Williams first made the Final Four in 1991 and his last appearance was in 2017.

#3 Dean Smith, 11

Dean Smith led the North Carolina Tar Heels to all 11 of his Final Four appearances in his legendary coaching career. The first one was in 1967, and the last time in 1997.

#2 John Wooden, 12

John Wooden led the UCLA Bruins to the Final Four first in 1962 and made his last appearance in 1975. A 10-time NCAA Champion, Wooden was not just one of the finest coaches in program history, but college basketball too.

#1 Mike Krzyzewski, 13

To no surprise, Mike Krzyzewski has the most Final Four appearances as a coach with 13. Krzyzewski led Duke to all 13 of his Final Four appearances, with his first coming in 1986 and his last in 2022.

Poll : Will you be watching March Madness? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion