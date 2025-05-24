“Must be the money”: College hoops fans react as Coach Prime’s daughter Shelomi Sanders shows off sparkly grillz

Coach Prime's daughter, Shelomi Sanders, has made a new investment in the 2025 offseason. On Friday, May 23, the Alabama A&M Bulldogs guard showed off her new grills on her Instagram account.
The 21-year-old is in her third year of college basketball, wherein she helped coach Dawn Thornton's squad to an overall record of 21-11, 14-4 during SWAC play in the 2024-25 season. Sanders is now looking to earn more playing time in the 2025-26 campaign.
"❄️ @gibsonglobalgrillz 📸: @jordanjayy08," Shelomi Sanders captioned with a snowflake and a camera emoji.
Check out Shelomi Sanders' sparkly grills below.
College fans and spectators dropped their reactions in the comments.
"Must be the money," one user claimed with several emojis.
"She the baby of the family...You better come correct or not at all!," another fan posted with an emoji.
"Ayeeeee!!! Keep being great!!! @shelomisanders," a fan exclaimed with three shivering emojis.
Other users on Instagram, especially the younger Sanders' fans, then showed love towards her new accessory.
"Ice Princess," one fan shared with several emojis.
"Ok Ms. Prime Time, fly," another fan wrote.
"What kind of eyebrows are those? Threaded? I'm liking them," another user pointed out.
"Princess Prime," a fan said with a rose and a fire emoji.
In her three seasons of college basketball, Sanders has averaged 1.1 points and 0.4 rebounds in 3.6 minutes per contest with her freshman stint spent with the Jackson State Lady Tigers, her sophomore year with the Colorado Buffaloes, and then her junior campaign with the Bulldogs.
Coach Prime's son drops a two-word reaction to Shelomi Sanders' new grills
Among the several collegiate hoops fans and supporters who reacted to Shelomi Sanders' showing off her new grills, one of them was her half-brother in Deion Sanders Jr., Coach Prime's firstborn son.
The 31-year-old had a two-word reaction to his half-sister's new purchase.
"Turn up," Deion Sanders Jr. commented.
Deion Sanders Jr. is the son of Coach Prime from his first wife, Carolyn Chambers. The two-time Super Bowl champion later married Pilar Biggers, with whom he had his youngest daughter in Shelomi. Sanders Jr. previously played college football for the SMU Mustangs from 2013 to 2014 as a wide receiver.
