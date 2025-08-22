“My dad kicked me out of practice”: UConn’s Azzi Fudd shares her father’s bizarre reason for strict action

UConn star Azzi Fudd recently started her own podcast. After 'soft-launching' her special bond with ex-teammate Paige Bueckers, Fudd made announcement for her next venture. On the latest episode of her new podcast 'Fudd Around and Find Out', she shared a weird but hilarious moment with her 'coach'. Her coach none other than her father.Azzi shared how once during practice her father kicked her out. The reason being? Nature's call. Azzi hilariously shared the moment with co-host Ashanti Plummer. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostShe narrated the &quot;funniest&quot; incident, &quot;I needed to go pee during practice. He yelled at me so he kicked me out of practice. Kicked me out of the gym because I asked to go pee.&quot;Fudd laughed and continued after Plummer mentioned how she had no control over the impulse, &quot;No actually you can control it and you should only be asking to go to the bathroom if you need to poop because that's something you can't hold. But if you need to pee then you are not really trying. You're not working hard enough.&quot;Katie and Tim Fudd's impact on Azzi's careerAzzi Fudd comes from a sports family. Both her parents were athletes. Moreover they both proved their worth on the basketball court.Credits - @timfudd23 via InstagramIt was always natural for her to take this career route. Her father, Tim Fudd has been her coach since early days in Virginia. Fudd Sr has always focused on hard work and dedication which has majorly shaped UConn star's career. This dedication has translated with Geno Auriemma's values in Azzi's college career.Katie and Tim Fudd both competed at college basketball. Katie played at NC State and Georgetown whereas Tim played his basketball at American University. From her childhood, Azzi has been under strict training. Because of the basketball background, her development has been a work in progress since and early age.Azzi's parents have always been her biggest fans. UConn star also mentioned how you would always see her father in the stands, full of energy and dancing whenever Fudd is on court. Fans have always adored Fudd's bond with her parents.We all look forward to seeing the Fudd family always in support of the UConn star!