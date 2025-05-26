"My little one": UConn commit Kayleigh Heckel expresses pride as Lutheran High standout Olivia Jones makes Team USA roster

Before her college journey, new UConn Huskies commit Kayleigh Heckel played high school hoops for Long Island Lutheran High School and was part of the Class of 2024. Heckel still keeps tabs on her old school and its players, one of whom just got some big news.

On Sunday, Heckel showed her support for current Lutheran High star Olivia Jones as she was recently named as a member of the 2025 Team USA U16 women's basketball team.

"My little one," Heckel wrote with a red heart emoji.

(image credits: @heckel_kayleigh on Instagram)

Heckel then added another Instagram story to further support Jones in her accomplishment.

"Never had a doubt @oliviaj_01," with a red heart emoji.

(image credits: @heckel_kayleigh on Instagram)

Heckel, who announced her transfer last Tuesday, is currently preparing to play for the team that eliminated her and the Trojans from this year's NCAA national tournament. UConn won 78-64 during their Elite Eight matchup on March 31.

In her rookie run at USC, Heckel averaged 6.1 points, 1.4 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.3 steals per contest.

For Jones, her and the rest of the U16 Team USA representatives will be competing in the 2025 FIBA Americup from June 16 to 22 in Irapuato, Mexico. She is joined by the likes of Jazman Bailey and Eve Long and will compete against eight other teams in the continent for a chance to enter the 2026 FIBA U17 Women’s World Cup in Czechia.

Kayleigh Heckel shouts out former USC teammate Kiki Iriafen

On Saturday, Kayleigh Heckel gave a social media shoutout to former USC teammate Kiki Iriafen. Iriafen, who was drafted No. 4 by the Washington Mystics in the 2025 WNBA draft, joined Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese, and Satou Sabally as the only rookies since 2020 to get three straight double-doubles.

Heckel shared a graphic highlighting Iriafen's achievement and added a short message:

"That girl"

Kayleigh Heckel shouts out Kiki Iriafen (Image via Kayleigh Heckel's Instagram story)

Iriafen has been on fire for the Mystics. Through four games, she is averaging 14.5 points and 10.8 rebounds.

