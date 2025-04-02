Myles Colvin transfer portal: Top 5 landing spots for Purdue shooting guard ft. Texas Tech

Myles Colvin has reportedly entered the transfer portal. The wing, the son of former Purdue football and NFL player Roosevelt Colvin, has spent both seasons of his college career with the Boilermakers.

As a sophomore, Colvin appeared in all 36 games, averaging 17.8 minutes. He averaged 5.4 points, 2.6 rebounds and 0.5 assists, all increases from his freshman season. He struggled with shooting, making 37.4% of his shots, including 31.3% from 3-point range. Colvin shot better as a freshman, highlighting his potential.

Colvin put up double-digit points on five occasions this season and served as a game-changer in several contests. In a Nov. 29 win over Ole Miss, the guard recorded a season-best 20 points, including a game-winning putback. During a first-round March Madness matchup against High Point, Colvin showed off his dunking abilities.

This is a talented young guard with strong potential who is looking to hone his skill set elsewhere next season. Let's see where Colvin could end up.

Top 5 landing spots for Myles Colvin

#1, Texas Tech Red Raiders

Texas Tech could use some new guards ahead of next season. The Red Raiders relied heavily on their guards during their March Madness run this season. The team's three top scoring guards were all point guards, and they added shooting guard depth with Kevin Overton and Kerwin Walton.

Walton has exhausted his eligibility, and the squad will likely turn to the transfer portal for another shooting guard. Colvin could be their answer. He averaged 5.4 ppg this season as compared to Walton's 6.0, but the two recorded identical assist averages.

These two guards find similar levels of shooting success. Walton outshoots Colvin from beyond the arc, but that is a skill that the sophomore can develop in his two years of eligibility remaining.

Walton was a starter for Texas Tech, so taking his place could provide Colvin with a spot in a starting lineup, something he may be seeking.

#2, Creighton Bluejays

Creighton is another postseason contender in need of guards. The Blue Jays played with a guard-heavy lineup this season, with three of their top five scorers being guards. None of these three star guards will be returning next season. Steven Ashworth and Jamiya Neal are out of eligibility, and Pop Isaacs has entered the transfer portal.

The squad has several play-making guards remaining on its roster but will need depth. Colvin could be a solid addition. He does not average double-digit scoring, something Creighton will be losing in its three star guards, but he outscores any guard remaining on the roster.

Colvin has shown rebounding potential, which the Blue Jays would want to develop, as they're losing four of their top five rebounders.

The Purdue guard's shooting could use work, but his averages aren't much lower than Ashworth's, a guard Creighton relied on heavily this season. The Blue Jays will be looking to rebuild and add guard-depth, and Colvin has the skill set that could allow him to fit right in.

#3, North Carolina Tar Heels

North Carolina leaned on its guards this season and will need to seek out some transfers if the team intends to keep playing this way.

Star point guard RJ Davis is out of eligibility, and fellow point guard Elliot Cadeau is transferring to Michigan. As far as shooting guards go, the Tar Heels have freshman duo Ian Jackson and Drake Powell, but neither has announced their plans for next season. Regardless, the Tar Heels are going to need reinforcements.

Colvin could be a good addition to UNC. He could offer the team a two-way shooting guard with experience playing for a top program. However, if Jackson and Powell both return, it's unclear how much playing time Colvin would see. They both outscore and outrebound Colvin and have a year with the Tar Heels under their belts.

What North Carolina chooses to do this offseason will depend largely on Jackson and Powell's plans, but there's a possibility that Colvin could be a Tar Heel.

#4, Wisconsin Badgers

If Colvin wants to remain in the Big Ten, he could find his new home at Wisconsin. The Badgers are losing star shooting guard John Tonje as well as fellow starting guard Max Klesmit. Colvin could give the team more guard depth in the absence of these stars.

Klesmit's 9.2 ppg are a significant increase from Colvin's 5.4, but the two find similar levels of rebounding success. Klesmit is a better assister, but Colvin is a better shooter.

The two guards aren't the same style of player, but Colvin could serve in a similar role to Klesmit on the court and could possibly take over his starter role.

#5, Miami Hurricanes

Miami will need to do some major rebuilding in the guard department this offseason. Of the team's top four scoring guards, two are out of eligibility, and two are transferring.

Notably, shooting guard Jalil Bethea has entered the transfer portal. In his sole season at Miami, the freshman made 31 appearances and averaged 7.1 ppg, 2.1 rpg and 1.2 apg. The Hurricanes will need someone to fill his shoes.

Colvin is a somewhat similar player to Bethea, finding close levels of success in shooting. The Miami guard records more points and assists, but Colvin averages more rebounds. He could take over for Bethea, but in terms of program prestige, this would be a downgrade for Colvin. Miami finished last in the ACC this season and missed the NCAA Tournament for the second year in a row.

The Purdue guard might have the skill set that Miami is looking for, but the feeling may not be mutual.

