Myles Rice transfer portal: Top 5 landing spots for Indiana guard ft. Drake

Myles Rice and the Indiana Hoosiers did not qualify for March Madness. Instead, their season ended when they lost 72-59 in the Big Ten Tournament on March 13th. On Wednesday, it was announced that Rice will be another loss for the Hoosiers as he is set to enter the transfer portal.

Rice was the fourth-leading scorer on the Hoosiers with 10.1 points per game. It was his lone season in Indiana after two years at Washington. Rice is likely to be looking for a role on a more competitive team. If that is the case, he is fit to go to a team that needs scoring depth.

Rice is unlikely to sign with blue-blood programs because he has not shown the ability to be a star. As a result, he is more likely to go to teams that had an early exit in this year's March Madness. These are five teams that could be a fit for him.

Top five landing spots for Myles Rice in the transfer portal

#1 Drake

While Drake made it to the Round of 32 in March Madness, it is not in a great spot heading into next season. The Bulldogs won a round mainly off the back of star guard Bennett Stirtz. However, Stirtz is entering the transfer portal and needs to be replaced. Myles Rice could help make up for some of the missing scoring at Drake.

#2 High Point

High Point kept things competitive with No. 4 Purdue in the first round, losing 75-63. As a result, it does not look like the Panthers need much to take a forward step in 2026. Adding a depth scorer like Myles Rice could make sense for them.

#3 Xavier

Xavier was competitive in the first round, losing 86-73 to Illinois. However, they are losing their top scorer, Zach Freemantle, next season. As a result, the Musketeers need to look to the transfer portal for help. Myles Rice could help the balanced offense at Xavier.

#4 UC San Diego

UC San Diego had four players average at least 10 points per game this past season. Three of those players are seniors who are ineligible next season. As a result, getting scoring depth from the transfer portal by adding Myles Rice would significantly help.

#5 Vanderbilt

Vanderbilt is an interesting fit because most top players are returning next season. As a result, they have the opportunity to build on their strong season with the right off-season additions like Rice. Adding him could be the boost they need to advance.

