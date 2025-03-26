Naithan George transfer portal: Top 5 landing spots for Georgia Tech guard ft. UNC

Georgia Tech's Naithan George is reportedly entering the transfer portal, according to On3 on Tuesday. The sophomore point guard started every game for the Yellow Jackets this season, leading the ACC in assists with 6.5 per game, good for 10th in the NCAA.

George added 12.3 points and 4.2 rebounds per game and contributed a team third-best 1.1 steals per game.

Georgia Tech has struggled in George's time there, having missed the NCAA Tournament both seasons. The point guard will likely look to bring his talent to a more successful program.

Let's investigate some possible landing spots for the Yellow Jackets star.

Top 5 landing spots for Naithan George

#1, North Carolina Tar Heels

If George wants to remain in the ACC, he could fit in nicely at UNC. The blue blood will be in need of guards ahead of next season. Star guard RJ Davis is out of eligibility, and sophomore guard Elliot Cadeau has entered the transfer portal.

George could fill Cadeau's shoes. The two have a similar style of play, both serving as strong playmakers. Only two inches and five pounds separate them in size. The Tar Heels have relied on Cadeau's 6.2 apg, so George's 6.5 would be beneficial.

Georgia Tech's star guard outscores and outrebounds Cadeau, and the two players have identical steal values. The guards find similar levels of success from beyond the arc, but Cadeau is a better shooter.

George would be a solid replacement for Cadeau, and playing for UNC would allow him to remain in the same conference and play for a historically successful program.

#2, Tennessee Volunteers

Tennessee is still in March Madness. The No. 2-seeded Volunteers are set to face No. 3 Kentucky in the Sweet 16. Once the team's run comes to an end, Tennessee will need to address the fact that it is losing its three top scorers, all guards.

Zakai Zeigler is one of the Volunteers' star guards who will be out of eligibility after this season. The Volunteers will likely look for a similar type of player to take Zeigler's place, and George could be the right fit.

Like George, Zeigler is known for his success in getting assists. The Tennessee senior averages an NCAA fifth-best 7.4 apg. George's 6.5 could be of great use to the Volunteers with Zeigler gone.

These are two very similar players. Zeigler slightly outscores George, but George outrebounds him. The Volunteers star finds a bit more shooting success, but this is something George could work up to as he develops his skills with a squad with proven postseason success.

#3, Kentucky Wildcats

Kentucky is a guard-heavy team that is also still competing this March. The Wildcats' top four scorers are all guards, and three of them will be out of eligibility after this season. The team will need to acquire some guards this offseason.

George's 12.3 ppg would make him the third-highest scorer on this Kentucky squad. With senior guard Jaxson Robinson gone, George would be the second-highest scorer. The Georgia Tech star's 4.2 rpg and 6.5 apg would both lead the Wildcats. George could be of great use to Kentucky after the team loses some of its guards this offseason.

#4, Clemson Tigers

Clemson is another possible ACC destination for George. The Tigers have had a strong season, serving as the only conference team to defeat Duke this year. No. 5 seeded Clemson was upset in the first round of March Madness but could still serve as a promising destination for George.

Both of the Tigers' top guards, Chase Hunter and Jaeden Zackery, are out of eligibility. Clemson has several guards on its roster but will need a star. With Hunter and Zackery gone, George would be the highest-scoring guard on the team. His 6.5 apg would be a team best.

#5, Texas Tech Red Raiders

Texas Tech relies on its star forwards, JT Toppin and Darrion Williams. Still, the Red Raiders will need to look for guards this offseason, as Chance McMillian and Elijah Hawkins will be out of eligibility. Freshman guard Christian Anderson will likely return to the team next season, but he will need help.

Hawkins finds success with assists, putting up 6.5 per game. This is something Texas Tech will miss next season, and George could be a welcome replacement. George could also provide the Red Raiders with an experienced guard who can consistently contribute double-digit scoring.

