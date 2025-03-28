"Nate Oats disrespected you": Fans left in disbelief as Alabama HC inadvertently predicts Duke win vs Arizona in Sweet 16

College basketball fans were stunned after Alabama head coach Nate Oats seemingly predicted Duke's win over Arizona in the Sweet 16. Alabama has seen a resurgence under Oats, advancing to its third Elite Eight in program history after a dominant 113-88 win over BYU on Thursday.

But what caught fans off guard was Oats’ comment before Arizona’s game against Duke. After the win, Oats wasted no time looking ahead. Speaking with CBS sideline reporter Allie LaForce in the postgame interview, Oats shared his thoughts on the team’s next challenge: facing Duke.

According to a tweet from play-by-play broadcaster Jake Marsh, 30 minutes before tipoff, Oats said:

“We gotta be better against Duke”

Fans quickly reacted:

“(Arizona) Nate Oats disrespected you,” a fan wrote.

“I respect the Jinx attempt, Nate,” one wrote.

“He’s seen the script,” another wrote.

“He like the rest of us, know Duke’s gonna win,” one fan wrote.

“In Nate Oats defense, Alabama didn't play any defense tonight. They might get the most consistently efficient offense on the bracket on Saturday, and they like to play defense. Duke vs Alabama could be a shootout,” another wrote.

Marsh later wrote on X that Oats had corrected himself.

No. 1 seed Duke will face No. 4 seed Arizona in the East Region Sweet 16.

Nate Oats sharpening their defense ahead of Saturday’s clash

Alabama coach Nate Oats wasted no time addressing his team’s performance Thursday night after securing a spot in the Elite Eight. Speaking to CBS Sports’ Allie LaForce, Oats admitted the Crimson Tide must sharpen their defense ahead of Saturday’s clash.

Oats, seemingly assuming the Blue Devils' victory, said:

"Obviously we're not gonna shoot it like that all the time,” he said. “We got to lock in on defense. We had too many defensive screw-ups. We have to be better against Duke."

Was it a bold prediction or a simple slip? Either way, Oats knows his team has no room for error heading into the next round.

