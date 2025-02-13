Nate Oats keeps fans on the edge when asked if Alabama is the best team in the nation before must-win Auburn clash 

Nate Oats' Alabama is playing some of the best basketball in the country. The No. 2 Crimson Tide are currently 21-3 and on a seven-game winning streak.

Ahead of their must-win game against the No. 1 Auburn Tigers, Oats was asked whether the Crimson Tide is the best team in the nation.

"We’ll see Saturday who’s the best team in the country, I guess," he replied via On3.com.

With that response, Oats has challenged his players and the opposition. The Alabama Crimson Tide will look to make a statement and put in their best effort to vindicate their head coach's confidence in their abilities.

How are the Alabama Crimson Tide performing this season?

The Alabama Crimson Tide are playing great basketball at both ends of the court. They're offensively sound and defensively aware, which has led to over 20 wins with just seven games left in the regular season.

Their upcoming game against the Tigers will be their first in seven straight matchups against ranked opponents. However, a win versus the top-ranked team in the nation might be the confidence boost needed to close out the year with a winning streak against some of the best in the NCAA.

Nate Oats can rely on talented players, including Mark Sears, Grant Nelson, Labaron Philon and more. These players are excellent ball players and put in effort at whatever side of the ball they find themselves in during games.

Nate Oats has fostered the spirit of accountability in the locker room. This viral trait has been more apparent than usual in 2025 as the players are playing like a team rather than a bunch of individuals.

The upcoming game against the Auburn Tigers will not be a cakewalk, as they are the No. 1 ranked program in the country for a reason, and won't go down without a fight. The Tigers have looked utterly dominant in recent wins over the Oklahoma Sooners, Ole Miss Rebels and LSU Tigers, to name a few. They won't be an easy opponent for Oats and his troops.

