National Invitational Tournament bracket: Top 5 teams that got snubbed ft. Bronny James' USC

While the NCAA Tournament rightfully got most of the attention on Selection Sunday, the 32-team field for the National Invitational Tournament was also announced.

The Indiana Hoosiers, Memphis Tigers, Oklahoma Sooners, Ole Miss Rebels, Pittsburgh Panthers, St. John's Red Storm, Syracuse Orange, UCLA Bruins and Washington Huskies declined invitations, with several programs likely believing that they were snubbed from March Madness.

Despite the lack of attention, several programs were also snubbed from the National Invitational Tournament. Here's a look at five of those teams.

Top five teams that got snubbed from the National Invitational Tournament

#1 Santa Clara Broncos

The Broncos ended the season with a 20-13 record, including a 10-6 mark in the West Coast Conference, which was one of the toughest mid-major conferences this season.

They were one of four teams in the conference to finish above .500, yet they are the only one who will not be playing postseason basketball.

#2 High Point Panthers

The Panthers were 25-8 this season and 13-3 in Big South play. Furthermore, they are one of the most exciting teams in the nation, ranking 10th in scoring offense and fourth in offensive rating.

A one-point overtime loss likely cost them the opportunity to play in March Madness, but the Panthers should be at the National Invitational Tournament.

#3 Quinnipiac Bobcats

The Bobcats ended the season with a 24-9 record and went 15-5 in MAAC play. They suffered a heartbreaking two-point loss, which likely cost them the opportunity to reach the NCAA Tournament.

The Bobcats' strong play throughout the season, though, should have earned them a trip to the National Invitational Tournament.

#4 Florida State Seminoles

Unlike the first three programs listed above, the Florida State Seminoles are not a mid-major program.

Among the 11 ACC programs to finish above .500, the Seminoles re the only one who did not reach the NCAA Tournament or receive an invite to the National Invitational Tournament.

While the Pittsburgh Panthers and Syracuse Orange declined trips to pariticipate in the latter, they at least had the option to do so.

#5 USC Trojans

The Trojans severly underperformed after entering the season as a ranked team with plenty of fanfare.

Despite their shortcomings, they had the best record of any Pac-12 team that did not have the opportunity to play postseason basketball. The Trojans also would have brought plenty of eyes to the National Invitational Tournament due to the presence of Bronny James.