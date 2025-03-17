There was a time when the National Invitational Tournament (NIT) was college basketball's biggest show. That bears remembering as the current NIT field, unlike many prior fields made up of teams just outside the NCAA Tournament bubble, doesn't have the same firepower. Plenty of power teams decided that if they didn't make the NCAA Tournament, they would abandon the NIT.

Still, even with that said, the 32-team NIT field missed some quality teams. Here are five who missed the NIT cut.

Five snubs from NIT field

Coach Mike Magpayo and UC Riverside were left out of the 2025 NIT. (Photo Credit: IMAGN)

5. Queens

A North Carolina school that hasn't been a D1 squad for long, Queens put up 19 victories this season in the Atlantic Sun Conference. North Alabama earned an NIT bid from the ASun, but Queens could have been picked as well.

Queens had a Quad 2 win over Lipscomb and was competitive in its pair of Quad 2 losses. They're not a flashy program, but they are an up-and-comer and could have made the NIT field.

4. Jacksonville

Another ASun team that had a credible resume, Jacksonville was 19-13 on the season and 12-6 in the ASun Conference. Jacksonville didn't have any Quad 1 or 2 wins but was 5-2 in Quad 3 games, including a road win at Virginia Tech and a victory over NIT-bound North Alabama.

3. Oregon State

The 20-12 Beavers had a solid season in the WCC. Of course, the elephant in the room is that Oregon State will probably bring back the Pac-12 soon enough. OSU had plenty of solid moments in its season. The Beavers boasted a Quad 1 win over Gonzaga and Quad 2 victories over UC Irvine and Santa Clara.

Oregon State was 4-1 in Quad 3 games and 12-2 in Quad 4 matchups. They avoided awful losses and had a handful of genuinely credible wins. That's an NIT-level resume.

CSU went 21-12 in the Horizon League. There's no real signature win for Cleveland State, but a 6-6 record in Quad 3 games demonstrates some genuine competence. Cleveland State was 12-2 in Quad 4 games, so three wins over non-D1 teams certainly hurt their NIT chances.

1. UC Riverside

A 21-12 team from the Big West, UC Riverside had an impressive enough schedule to have earned an NIT slot. A road win at Colorado State was a Quad 1 victory for the team. UC Riverside also went 3-1 in Quad 2 games. At 5-4 in Quad 3 matchups and 10-2 in Quad 4 games, UC Riverside seemed to have picked up enough wins for the NIT. Not quite apparently.

What do you think of these NIT snubs? Share your take below in our comments section!

