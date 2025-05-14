NBA Draft projections for Alabama players ft. Labaron Philon

The Alabama Crimson Tide had a memorable 2024-25 season, posting 28 wins and reaching the Elite Eight, but now say some tough goodbyes heading into the NBA Draft. Three Tide players are represented among the 75 top prospects at the NBA Draft Combine in Chicago and a couple of more 'Bama standouts may be NBA picks. Here's the rundown on Alabama's NBA Draft prospects.

Alabama Players and their NBA Draft projections

Labaron Philon will likely be Alabama's top NBA Draft pick, if he chooses to stay in the draft. (Photo Credit: IMAGN)

Labaron Philon

A 6-foot-4 guard, Philon improved steadily over his freshman season. Philon averaged 10.6 points, 3.8 assists and 3.3 boards per game. He shot 32% from 3-point range. Philon scored in double digits in seven of the last eight regular-season SEC games.

Philon has retained his NBA eligibility and is considered a borderline first-round pick. He could go from the end of the first round to the top of the second round. After the combine, Philon will have to decide whether to stay in the draft or return to school.

Mark Sears

A two-time All-American, Sears played two years at Ohio and then three more at Alabama. His numbers declined in his senior year, as he scored 18.6 points per game (down from 21.5 his junior year) and shot 40% and 35% from 3-point range (down from 51% and 44% his junior year). Sears scored 2,839 college points and made 326 3-pointers.

The issue with Sears is size and ability to create shots at the NBA level. He's (perhaps generously) listed at 6-foot-1 and is capable of big runs or poor shooting games. He's a likely second round pick.

Grant Nelson

A 6-foot-10 transfer from North Dakota State, Nelson had two memorable seasons at Alabama. He averaged 11.5 points and 7.6 rebounds per game. Nelson shot just 26% from 3-point range, but has put up some impressive runs. Nelson had big games, like a 24-point, 12-rebound Sweet 16 game in his junior year.

Nelson's combine performance was positive, as he set a shuttle run record. He also measured a full 6-foot-10 without shoes and weighed in at 230 pounds. Nelson may be playing his way into the second round of the draft.

Chris Youngblood

The well-travelled Youngblood played three years at Kenesaw State and one at South Florida before spending a season at Alabama. The 6-foot-4 guard averaged 10.3 points per game for the Tide. He shot 39% from 3-point range. Youngblood is likely to go undrafted, but if his shooting impresses, he could be a second round pick.

Clifford Omoruyi

A transfer from Rutgers, the 6-foot-11 Omoruyi has started for four seasons. He averaged 7.9 points and 6.5 boards per game for the Tide. After blocking 93 shots in 2023-24 at Rutgers, he blocked just 41 at Alabama. Omoruyi shot 73% in his senior season. He's offensively limited, but his size could tempt a team to draft him in the second round.

What do you think of Alabama's NBA Draft prospects? Share your take below in our comments section!

About the author Joe Cox Joe is a journalist who covers college and professional sports, particularly basketball, football, and baseball. He has written or co-written over a dozen sports books, including several regional best sellers. A member of the Society for American Baseball Research, Joe has been a guest on MLB Network, the Paul Finebaum Show, and numerous other television and radio programs. He has been inside MLB dugouts, covered bowl games and conference tournaments, and most importantly, still loves telling the stories of sports' movers and shakers. Know More

