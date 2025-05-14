NBA Draft projections for Arizona players ft. Carter Bryant

The Arizona Wildcats have already gotten some good news in the NBA Draft evaluation world and are hoping for some more. One Arizona draft early entrant has alreayd elected to return to the Wildcats, but the latter decision could be weightier for Arizona. The Wildcats were 24-13 and are returning from a Sweet 16 season. Here's the NBA Draft situation for Arizona players.

Arizona Wildcats NBA Draft situations

Arizona standout Carter Bryant's NBA Draft stock is soaring, which makes a return to college unlikely. (Photo Credit: IMAGN)

Carter Bryant

A 6-foot-8 wing, Bryant had an underwhelming freshman season at Arizona. He averaged 6.5 points and 4.1 boards per game for the Wildcats. Bryant shot 37% from 3-point range. But there was an increasing awareness that Bryant was only scratching the surface of his potential at Arizona.

NBA executives have been impressed by Bryant's size, perimeter shooting skills, passing game and defensive abilities. NBA teams see Bryant as a capable wing scorer and a player whose size and athleticism means he could probably defend players at any position except center.

Because of the positive evaluation of his game at the NBA Draft Combine, projections for Bryant have continued to climb. The vast majority of NBA mock drafts project Bryant as a mid-first round pick. Selection spots ranging from 10th to 16th have recently been mentioned. All of this makes it difficult to imagine Bryant pulling out of the draft and returning to Arizona.

Caleb Love

An outstanding 6-foot-4 collegiate guard, Love played for three seasons at North Carolina and then two more seasons at Arizona. In his senior season, Love had an up and down campaign. He averaged 17.2 points per game, but shot just under 40% on the season. In his career, Love scored 2,762 college points and made 390 3-pointers.

That said, Love was a remarkably inconsistent player. For his college career, he shot 38% overall and just under 33% from 3-point range. Concerns about his consistency and athleticism left Love omitted from the Chicago NBA Draft Combine. He did play at the G League Combine, but is likely to go undrafted. He could jump into the second round.

Jaden Bradley

Bradley initially placed his name into the draft. Bradley averaged 12.1 points and 3.7 assists per game. The 6-foot-3 guard who transferred from Alabama shot just 32% from 3-point range. But before the combine, Bradley announced his intent to return to Arizona for his senior season. Early evaluation did not place an NBA premium on Bradley, who has thus decided to return to school.

What do you think of Arizona's NBA Draft projections? Share your take on the Wildcats below in our comments section!

