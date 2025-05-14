NBA Draft projections for Arkansas players ft. Adou Thiero

Arkansas had a wild 2024-25 season, and the Razorback experience is continuing into the NBA Draft. The Razorbacks lost 14 games, but did make a late run to the NCAA Sweet 16. The Razorbacks are in wait and see mode on the NBA Draft situation, but got some rough news on Tuesday. Here's a rundown on Arkansas' NBA Draft situation.

Arkansas Razorbacks' NBA Draft Projection

Arkansas's Karter Knox is still weighing his NBA decision. (Photo Credit: IMAGN)

Adou Thiero

Thiero is a surprising NBA Draft prospect. He transferred over from Kentucky with Calipari and had a solid season as a Razorback. Thiero averaged 15.1 points and 5.8 boards per game last year. He shot 26% from 3-point range, which should demonstrate the concerns with his developing game.

Thiero's versatiity and athleticism have impressed. He's a legitimate 6-foot-7 and his rebounding and defense suggest that a team might gamble on his scoring. Thiero is projected as a late first to early second round pick. Thiero does have another year of eligibility, but it sounds less and less likely that he could return to Arkansas.

Karter Knox

A freshman wing, Knox came on as the season went, finishing up with 8.3 points and 3.3 boards per game. Knox shot 35% from 3-point range, which could be his calling card at the next level. He saw more action as the season went, averaging 13.7 ppg in the NCAA Tournament.

Knox initially seemed like a non-factor for the NBA, but between his stretch run play and positive individual workouts, he chose to enter the draft. Many projections seem to think Knox will ultimately return to school. His path seems most viable in that direction, although he could be a second round pick.

Johnell Davis

A 6-foot-4 guard from Florida Atlantic, Davis often seemed to struggle to fit in with the Razorbacks. He finished strong, lifting his averages to 12.0 points and 3.4 rebounds per game. But Davis shot just 39% overall and 33% from 3-point range.

As a senior, Davis is finished with college. He attended the G League Combine after being left out of the NBA Draft Combine. In two scrimmages there, Davis had one good game (4 for 6 shooting) and one poor one (1 for 9 shooting). He's a second round pick at best, and probably will go undrafted.

Boogie Fland

Well-hyped freshman Fland battled injuries but was expected to head to the NBA. That said, he withdrew from the draft yesterday. Fland had entered the transfer portal as well as the draft, and rumors have flown that he might choose Florida for his next home.

What do you think of Arkansas's NBA Draft possibilities? Share your take below in our comments section!

About the author Joe Cox Joe is a journalist who covers college and professional sports, particularly basketball, football, and baseball. He has written or co-written over a dozen sports books, including several regional best sellers. A member of the Society for American Baseball Research, Joe has been a guest on MLB Network, the Paul Finebaum Show, and numerous other television and radio programs. He has been inside MLB dugouts, covered bowl games and conference tournaments, and most importantly, still loves telling the stories of sports' movers and shakers. Know More

