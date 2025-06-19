NBA draft projections for Iowa players ft. Payton Sandfort

The Iowa Hawkeyes had a tough 2024-25 season, ending up with a 17-16 record. Iowa doesn't have a ton of NBA draft prospects, losing more players to the transfer portal than otherwise. But here's a rundown on a couple of Iowa seniors who have NBA draft aspirations for 2025.

Ad

Iowa NBA draft projections

Iowa guard Drew Thelwell, who transferred over from Morehead State, has a potential NBA spot as a free agent. (Photo Credit: IMAGN)

Payton Sandfort

Ad

Trending

The 6-foot-7 Iowa wing is the Hawkeyes' best shot at having a player drafted in 2025. Last year, Sandfort averaged 16.7 points and 6.0 rebounds per game for the Hawkeyes. He's long and heady enough to fit in the NBA, with a capable perimeter shooting game.

Indeed, the 3-point shot might be key in Sandfort's next-level development. He shot 34% from 3-point range in his senior season, which is down a step from the 37.9% pace he set in his junior season of 2023-24.

Ad

Sandfort has to shoot better at the next level, but there's reason to think he will. His height and length will also be intriguing to NBA teams, as he's long enough to potentially defend the four positions on the floor other than center.

Athleticism figures to be an issue for Sandfort. He's capable of earning his spot on the floor, but he's not a quick-twitch explosive guy. His ability to defend and his potential to defend could be very different. It's nice that he's tall enough to defend multiple positions, but he may not be athletic enough to defend any of them.

Ad

Sandfort is a capable enough shooter and scorer to earn an NBA shot, but is limited enough athletically that nobody is rushing to draft him. If he's chosen in the draft, it'll be a late pick by a team looking to him to fill a very specific perimeter shooting role. He's a useful player, but his NBA window of opportunity is pretty small.

Drew Thelwell

The 6-foot-3 Thelwell spent a season at Iowa after four years at Morehead State. He averaged 9.5 points and 3.0 assists per game in his year with the Hawkeyes. Thelwell made 41.2% of his 3-point tries on the season.

Ad

His time at Morehead State might be more instructive as to a potential NBA role. In his junior year there, Thelwell averaged 10.0 points and 6.2 assists per game. Accordingly, he's a prospect who can play either guard position and can be a three-point sniper or a point guard or a combo guard playing either role.

To be candid, there's not a ton of market in 6-foot-3 guards who score nine points per game. But Thelwell has proven that there is at least some interest. He has worked out for the NBA's Indiana Pacers, which is exactly the sort of team that could use a cheaply available combo guard who could get a shot to grow into a role.

Ad

It would be very surprising if Thelwell is chosen in the draft, but he has earned himself a shot in a free-agent role.

What do you think of Iowa's NBA draft situation? Share your take on the Hawkeyes and their pro hopefuls below in our comments section!

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Joe Cox Joe is a journalist who covers college and professional sports, particularly basketball, football, and baseball. He has written or co-written over a dozen sports books, including several regional best sellers. A member of the Society for American Baseball Research, Joe has been a guest on MLB Network, the Paul Finebaum Show, and numerous other television and radio programs. He has been inside MLB dugouts, covered bowl games and conference tournaments, and most importantly, still loves telling the stories of sports' movers and shakers. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here