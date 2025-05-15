NBA Draft projections for Kansas players ft. Hunter Dickinson

After a 21-13 season and a first round NCAA Tournament exit, Kansas is in a difficult spot. That difficult spot extends to the NBA Draft. The last year in which Kansas didn't have an NBA pick was 2021, but that seems likely to occur this season. It's an odd mix of players who finished their Jayhawks career and headed pro. Here's a rundown on Kansas's NBA Draft situation.

Kansas Jayhawks NBA Draft player projections

Freshman Flory Bidunga had the best NBA Draft stock of Kansas players, but he has elected to return to school. (Photo Credit: IMAGN)

Hunter Dickinson

After five outstanding college seasons including his time at Michigan, Dickinson is finished and ready to move on to the NBA. The only problem is that the NBA isn't interested. Dickinson's senior season included him averaging 17.4 points and 10.0 rebounds per game. He even developed into a 34% career 3-point shooter.

But Dickinson's old-school game and nagging injury issues have the NBA inclined to snooze rather than involve him in the league. Dickinson wasn't invited to either the 75-prospect NBA Draft Combine or the 45-prospect G League Combine. If Dickinson wasn't one of the top 120 prospects, he's certainly unlikely to be drafted.

KJ Adams

Adams took a step back in his senior season. The 6-foot-7 forward had averaged 10.6 and 12.6 points per game in the last two years. But in this past season, Adams averaged 9.4 points and 5.0 boards per game. His shooting numbers have dipped from 62% to 60% to 54%. Adams also wasn't invited to either predraft camp and is unlikely to be drafted.

Zeke Mayo

A 6-foot-3 transfer from South Dakota State, Mayo had a disappointing season. He averaged 14.6 points and 4.8 boards per game. Mayo shot 42% from 3-point range, but had an inconsistent up-and-down season. Mayo hasn't gotten NBA interest either, and has discussed trying to gain another year of college eligibility. That path is uncertain (he has played four seasons), but it might be Mayo's best.

Dajuan Harris

A five-year point guard at Kansas, Harris is yet another Jayhawk not drawing an NBA sniff. He averaged 9.2 points and 5.7 assists per game. At a slight 6-foot-1, Harris isn't on NBA radar screens. He also wasn't invited to either of the camps and is at best a long shot for the second round.

Flory Bidunga

Bidunga was a raw freshman prospect with tons of upside. The 6-foot-9 freshman averaged 5.9 points and 5.4 rebounds per game. He also shot 70%. Bidunga had entered the draft, but has already pulled out of the draft and announced his return to Kansas for his sophomore season. His athleticism and rim protection skills made him a possible late first round pick, but it's back to school instead.

What do you think of Kansas's likely NBA Draft shutout? Share your take on the Jayhawks below in our comments section!

About the author Joe Cox Joe is a journalist who covers college and professional sports, particularly basketball, football, and baseball. He has written or co-written over a dozen sports books, including several regional best sellers. A member of the Society for American Baseball Research, Joe has been a guest on MLB Network, the Paul Finebaum Show, and numerous other television and radio programs. He has been inside MLB dugouts, covered bowl games and conference tournaments, and most importantly, still loves telling the stories of sports' movers and shakers. Know More

