NBA Draft projections for Michigan players ft. Danny Wolf

Dusty May revitalized Michigan hoops with a memorable 2024-25 season. Michigan had a 27-10 record and reached the NCAA Tournament Sweet 16. Michigan's success carries over to the NBA Draft, where the Wolverines expect to see a couple of players chosen, including one they might rather not see go. Here's a rundown on Michigan's draft situation.

Michigan Wolverines NBA Draft Projections

Danny Wolf's Michigan performance makes him a likely mid-first round pick in the NBA Draft. (Photo Credit: IMAGN)

Danny Wolf

The 7-foot Wolf has already impressed evaluators in the NBA Draft process. Wolf's height is apparently a bit inflated, as he measured 6-foot-10 1/2 without shoes. But his 7-foot-2 1/4 wingspan is legitimate. Wolf transferred over from Yale and averaged 13.2 points and 9.7 boards per game in his season at Michigan.

Wolf has the perimeter scoring ability that the NBA covets, shooting 34% from 3-point range last season. He's a solid post passer and is a near-certain first round pick in the NBA Draft. Most projections have him landing in the middle of the first round, likely in the picks ranging from 14th to 20th. Wolf's NBA path is very solid.

Vladislav Goldin

Goldin's NBA situation is a bit less secure. The 7-foot-1 forward who played at Texas Tech and Florida Atlantic also had an impressive season. Goldin averaged 16.6 points and 7.0 rebounds per game. After not attempting a 3-pointer in college, he was 11-for-33 last season. Goldin had a 7-foot-5 1/4 wingspan and did well in the measurements portion of the combine.

That said, Goldin's not as mobile as teammate Danny Wolf. He's being projected as a second round pick. Certainly, his size and developing perimeter skills are likely to get him an NBA Draft shot, even if not quite as lucrative of a situatino as he might prefer.

Yaxel Lendeborg

Lendeborg is listed among Michigan players because he's chosen to transfer over from UAB... pending the possibility of him staying in the NBA Draft. The problem is that Lendeborg, who averaged 17.7 points and 11.4 boards per game, is impressing at the NBA Draft Combine.

Lendeborg's 7-foot-4 wingspan and impressive perimeter shooting performance (36% last season at UAB from 3-point range) have drawn plenty of NBA attention. It seems increasingly unlikely that he pulls out of the draft. Lendeborg is being projected as a lower first round pick, and if that is the case, it's safe to suspect he never plays for Michigan.

What's your take on Michigan's NBA Draft situations? Share your take below in our comments section!

