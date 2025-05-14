NBA Draft projections for UNC players ft. Drake Powell

North Carolina had a tough season in 2024-25, going 23-14 and losing in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. That ugly season rolls over into the preparations for the NBA Draft. The top NBA prospect from Carolina was the team's sixth leading scorer, while a UNC legend is basically ignored by the NBA. Here's a rundown on Carolina's NBA Draft situation.

Ad

UNC Players NBA Draft Projections

North Carolina guard Drake Powell is facing a tough stay-or-go NBA Draft decision. (Photo Credit: IMAGN)

Ad

Trending

Drake Powell

Powell might have seemed an unlikely player to jump to the NBA, but a positive combine experience makes that increasingly likely. Powell averaged 7.4 points and 3.4 rebounds per game as a freshman at UNC. But the 6-foot-6 guard is impressing NBA executives and setting up a difficult stay-or-go NBA decision.

Powell's athleticism and scoring tools have impressed the NBA executives. Some optimistic projections are even jumping Powell toward the middle of the first round of the draft. Most projections place him at the very end of the first round or into the top of the second round.

Ad

RJ Davis

On the other hand, a five-year star at Carolina is basically being ignored by the NBA. RJ Davis scored 2,725 points in his UNC career, including 359 3-pointers made. Davis averaged 17.2 points per game as a senior, down from 21.2 ppg in his junior season. Davis turned down the draft a year ago to return for a final season, which didn't necessarily help his situation.

At just 6-foot, Davis lacks lengthy and perhaps next-level athleticism. He was denied an invitation from the NBA Draft Combine, which invited the 75 top prospects to Chicago. Meanwhile, Davis joined the G League Combine, which included another 45 prospects.

Ad

That situation suggests that Davis is unlikely to jump into the draft, but given his history of scoring skill, a second round pick isn't outside the realm of possibility. It's still an inglorious end to a wonderful college career.

Jae'Lyn Withers

A transfer from Louisville, the 6-foot-8 Withers is even farther removed from the NBA radar. Withers averaged 6.5 points and 4.5 rebounds per game in his senior season at Carolina. Withers seems far removed from the NBA radar. He's almost certain to go undrafted and if he has NBA ambitions, the G League would be the likley path to fulfill them.

What do you think of North Carolina's NBA Draft situation? Share your take on the UNC program and Hubert Davis below in our comments section!

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Joe Cox Joe is a journalist who covers college and professional sports, particularly basketball, football, and baseball. He has written or co-written over a dozen sports books, including several regional best sellers. A member of the Society for American Baseball Research, Joe has been a guest on MLB Network, the Paul Finebaum Show, and numerous other television and radio programs. He has been inside MLB dugouts, covered bowl games and conference tournaments, and most importantly, still loves telling the stories of sports' movers and shakers. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here